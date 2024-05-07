Hollywood

'Wonder Woman 3’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals The Gal Gadot-Starrer Isn't Likely To Happen

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has shared an update on 'Wonder Woman 3', and said that the Gal Gadot-starrer will most likely never happen.

Patty Jenkins Photo: Instagram
When questioned about the status of the third instalment of 'Wonder Woman', Jenkins said: "Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever."

The director appeared on Max’s Talking Pictures Podcast, where she shared all the details, reports deadline.com.

Asked if another director would take on the film, Jenkins said: “No, they’re not interested in doing any 'Wonder Woman' for the time being.”

“So, when I left Star Wars to do 'Wonder Woman 3', and I started working on that, we talked about, ‘Well, maybe I’ll come back to Star Wars after 'Wonder Woman 3', so we started a deal for that to happen,” she said.

“When 'Wonder Woman 3' then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to finish this deal.’ We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars. So we will see what happens there. Who knows?”

Jenkins said that Lucasfilm has "a hard job in front of them of what’s the first movie they’re going to do.”

“They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing Rogue Squadron. We’ll see what happens. We need to get it to where we’re both super happy with it,” she added.

The filmmaker said she would “absolutely” be happy to direct a film in the 'Star Wars' universe as she finds “something so beautiful in this world.”

“If I can do something beautiful and do something that serves that audience, I would love to do it,” she added.

