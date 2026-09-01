Badshah And Isha Rikhi Announce Separation 5 Months After Their Marriage: 'Decision Has Been Made With Mutual Respect’

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have announced separation.
The couple shared identical statements on Instagram to share the news.
The separation comes five months after their secret wedding.
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have confirmed their separation, just five months after they secretly got married. The couple on Monday (August 31) shared statements on their respective Instagram stories and announced that they have decided to part ways.
Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce separation
In the statement, Badshah and Isha Rikhi mentioned that their decision was mutual and asked people to respect their privacy as they start new chapter in their respective lives.
The statement read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”
They also made it clear that they don't want the matter to be speculated further. “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” they stated further.
Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding
In March this year, Badshah sparked wedding rumours after his wedding pics with the Punjabi actress and model went viral. Isha’s mother, Poonam, shared a series of pictures and a video from the wedding on her Instagram handle.
Later, Isha also confirmed her marriage to Badshah and also shared a pic with her 'pati dev'.
Rumours of a marital rift between Badshah and Isha first emerged after the latter shared a social media video featuring moments from their lives. She captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson; every prayer is hope."
Days after the speculation, Isha shared an emotional note on Instagram, speaking about choosing silence for years out of fear of the “power and influence” and finally finding the courage to speak up.
Rikhi is Badshah's second wife. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. They divorced in 2020.
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