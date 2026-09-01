Mandana Karimi Alleges Stalking And Cyberbullying Following Her Relocation To Dubai: 'I Had A Stalker For 6 Years’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Karimi urged the public not to engage with or send money to the fraudulent accounts, asking recipients to forward screenshots directly to her.

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Mandana Karimi
Mandana Karimi on stalking and cyberbullying Photo: Instagram/Mandana Karimi
Summary of this article

  • Mandana Karimi said that six years of online harassment and cyberstalking continued following her relocation to Dubai in May.

  • Karimi alleged that an unknown person hired a professional hacker to monitor her posts and send malicious emails to her acquaintances.

  • The actor revealed that producers, friends, and co-stars received emails under the name Meenakshi seeking money and levelling defamatory accusations to damage her career.

Mandana Karimi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, says the online harassment she has faced has continued even after she relocated from India to Dubai in May. On Tuesday, she posted Instagram videos and screenshots in which she described years of cyberbullying and stalking that she says started after her separation from businessman Gaurav Gupta.

Mandana Karimi opens up about cyberbullying and stalking

She said people connected to her, including producers and co-stars, had been sent emails seeking money or carrying defamatory accusations about her.

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In one of the Instagram videos, Mandana said, “I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It’s still happening. I don’t understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends. I went to the bottom of this issue four years ago. I hired someone to find out who this person is, and I was told that someone has paid a professional hacker to watch my posts closely, and whoever is famous they get an email in the name of Meenakshi. I have left India right now, but my friends still receive an email. Honestly, people who know me have sent me the email; it’s a fake account. The police in India couldn’t do anything in this case. Someone is just trying to destroy my name.”

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In the caption, she wrote, “Enough is enough. For years, I have faced ongoing cyberbullying, harassment, and stalking from an unknown person who closely monitors my life and sends malicious emails to people I post or associate with—even after I moved from India to Dubai. I have previously filed multiple cybercrime complaints, and I am now speaking publicly and sharing the evidence. If you receive any email concerning me, please do not engage, send money, or believe its contents. Save it, take screenshots, and forward it to me. This is harassment, and I will no longer remain silent.”

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Why Mandana Karimi moved to Dubai

Karimi said she left India in May because of security concerns. Earlier, in an interview with SCREEN, she said the “decision is not about one moment or one country. It’s about reconnecting with myself and focusing on what truly matters to me at this stage of my life — my roots, my work, and the fight for freedom for my people.”

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