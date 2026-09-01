Mandana Karimi Alleges Stalking And Cyberbullying Following Her Relocation To Dubai: 'I Had A Stalker For 6 Years’

In one of the Instagram videos, Mandana said, “I am on a holiday, and it has happened again. I had a cyberbullying case and a stalker for over 6 years since I got separated. An account messaged my producer and co-stars to make them aware of me and also asked them for money. It’s still happening. I don’t understand who hates me so much and wants me to have no work, money, or friends. I went to the bottom of this issue four years ago. I hired someone to find out who this person is, and I was told that someone has paid a professional hacker to watch my posts closely, and whoever is famous they get an email in the name of Meenakshi. I have left India right now, but my friends still receive an email. Honestly, people who know me have sent me the email; it’s a fake account. The police in India couldn’t do anything in this case. Someone is just trying to destroy my name.”