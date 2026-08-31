Shalini Pandey Warns Against Circulating 'Deeply Disturbing' Fake AI Video: 'I Strongly Condemn This Kind Of Abuse’

Shalini Pandey clarified on Instagram that a circulating AI-generated video depicting her is entirely fabricated.
Pandey condemned the malicious misuse of artificial intelligence technology designed to target and harm individuals.
The actor urged social media users to report the video immediately instead of downloading, forwarding, or engaging with it.
Actor Shalini Pandey has issued a sharp clarification after a fake AI-generated video of her began circulating online. The actor posted the note on Instagram on Monday and said she had no involvement with the clip.
Shalini Pandey flags fake AI video, urges caution
“I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women,” Shalini wrote.
The Arjun Reddy actor also urged people not to share the video or help it spread.
“I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!” she said.
She asked viewers to report the clip immediately instead of forwarding it. The actor said the goal should be to stop its circulation, not give it more reach.
Celebs deepfake pattern grows
Pandey is the latest public figure to face a deepfake scare. Earlier, celebs, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, among others, have faced deepfake videos in the past.
Earlier this month, Mrunal Thakur also spoke out against deepfakes made using her likeness.
Thakur demanded strict accountability. Describing such AI manipulation as “illegal and unacceptable”, she insisted that individuals face consequences for exploiting someone's persona without consent. She added that she would not tolerate continued abuse.
“Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action..” Thakur said.