Antarra Banerjee Breaks Silence On Fake Arrest Reports, Says ‘I Will File Complaint’

Antarra Banerjee says she was wrongly identified in reports about an RPF attack.
The actor reveals she received over 400 calls after the reports went viral.
Antarra says she may file a complaint over the alleged misuse of her name.
Actor Antarra Banerjee has spoken out after being wrongly identified in viral reports about the arrest of a woman accused of attacking Railway Protection Force personnel with a razor blade aboard the Aravali Express. She said the incident has left her shocked and concerned about the impact on her family and career.
Antarra Banerjee clarifies arrest reports
Antarra, known for Badho Bahu and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told HT City that she received her first call about the reports on Sunday morning while heading to the gym. She said more than 400 calls followed throughout the day as she tried to explain to relatives and others that the accused woman was not her.
The confusion arose after Antara Soham Banerjee was allegedly arrested following an altercation with RPF personnel. According to Antara, the details in the FIR clearly distinguish the two women.
“On verifying the FIR, I found that we both have different spellings; her father’s name is Soham, while my father’s name is Subrata Banerjee. Her address is Thane, while I live in Jogeshwari, Andheri West,” she said.
Actor considers legal action
Antarra said the reports used her name and photograph without verification and that she is now seeking corrections from those who published the information.
“To protect myself I will have to file a complaint and defamation. People don’t understand how much this can tarnish someone’s image. I just want them to pull down the news or issue clarification,” she said.
The actor also revealed that she has not been working for over a year as her mother is undergoing treatment in Kolkata. She said the situation became particularly distressing after she returned to Mumbai.
“I am shocked to the core,” Antarra said, adding that her biggest concern was the effect on her parents and her reputation.
She was most recently seen in Lakhwinder Wadali’s Chaap Tilak and the micro-drama The Last Shot.