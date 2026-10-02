Ankush Panghal Becomes First Indian Man to Win Asian Games Boxing Gold

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Ankush Panghal became the first Indian man to win a boxing gold medal at the Asian Games on Friday. The Haryana boxer beat South Korea's Minseong Kim 5-0 in the men's 80kg final and brought India's boxing campaign at the Games to a close. The 21-year-old started fast, taking the opening round 4-1. He kept control in round two, with all five judges scoring it in his favour. Panghal finished in style with another 4-1 round to seal a comfortable win and the gold medal. He reached the final after coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan's reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in the semi-final. That made Panghal the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal to win Asian Games gold. Amit Panghal won at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

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Asian Games men's 80kg boxing Ankush Panghal
India's Ankush poses with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 80kg boxing event at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Ankush Panghal gold medal
Gold medalist India's Ankush poses with silver medalist South Korea's Kim Min-seong, left, and bronze medalists, Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev, center right, and Jordan's Hussein Iashaish, right, during the medal ceremony for the men's 80kg boxing event at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2026 boxing Ankush Panghal
India's Ankush celebrates his win over South Korea's Kim Min-seong in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Ankush Panghal Aichi-Nagoya 2026 India results
India's Ankush celebrates his win over South Korea's Kim Min-seong in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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80 kg boxing Asian Games 2026 Ankush Panghal gold medal
India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in blue, fight in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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80 kg boxing Asian Games 2026 Ankush Panghal
India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in blue, fight in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-seong match pics
India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in blue, fight in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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First Indian male boxer to win Asian Games gold
India's Ankush, in red, and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in blue, fight in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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India boxing hat-trick gold medals Asian Games
India's Ankush, in red ,and South Korea's Kim Min-seong, in blue, fight in their men's 80kg boxing final match at the Asian Games in Nishio, Aichi prefecture, Japan, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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