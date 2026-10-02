Ankush Panghal Becomes First Indian Man to Win Asian Games Boxing Gold

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 October 2026 7:03 pm

Ankush Panghal became the first Indian man to win a boxing gold medal at the Asian Games on Friday. The Haryana boxer beat South Korea's Minseong Kim 5-0 in the men's 80kg final and brought India's boxing campaign at the Games to a close. The 21-year-old started fast, taking the opening round 4-1. He kept control in round two, with all five judges scoring it in his favour. Panghal finished in style with another 4-1 round to seal a comfortable win and the gold medal. He reached the final after coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan's reigning 75kg world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in the semi-final. That made Panghal the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal to win Asian Games gold. Amit Panghal won at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.