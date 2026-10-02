India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India take on the West Indies in the third ODI on Saturday, with the series already clinched. The focus, however, is on a bowling unit that has not made an early enough impact, while Ravindra Jadeja is under pressure after a lean run of three wickets in eight matches.
Much of the talk has centred on India’s batting and the batting-friendly pitches. The last ODI produced more than 800 runs on a surface that offered little help to bowlers. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been among those unhappy with the conditions and wants bat and ball to be better balanced.
The numbers underline the concern. Across the first 10 overs of the two matches, India have claimed only one wicket and have given up 177 runs in the powerplays. Middle overs have also been a problem, with Kuldeep Yadav not receiving enough backing from his fellow bowlers.
Gill Leads Batting
Gill has been in superb touch. Since 2024, he averages 79.3 in home ODIs and in this series he has already scored both a hundred and a double hundred.
India’s top order has largely clicked. Rohit Sharma has given them brisk starts and Virat Kohli has also had a useful hit in the series. Still, only four India batters have batted so far.
That has left KL Rahul, debutant Naman Dhir and the returning Jadeja waiting for an opportunity in the middle.
Bowling Selection Puzzle
The main selection question remains in the bowling department. Prasidh Krishna is out of the final ODI with a left hamstring injury, and Anshul Kamboj has come in as his replacement.
Mohammed Siraj may return to lead the pace attack after spending the first two games on the sidelines.
The competition for India’s pace spots is heating up. Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh and Auqib Nabi are all in the mix, while Jasprit Bumrah’s place is secure.
For the younger pacers, this final ODI is another opportunity to press their claims before the five-match New Zealand series later this year.
Nabi found his international debut tough in batting-friendly conditions. The opening two games gave the quicks very little encouragement.
India’s pace group, with fewer than 40 ODI matches of combined experience, has also found it difficult to check the West Indies top order.
Mullanpur will host its first men’s ODI, and India will be hoping the pitch there offers more aid than the surfaces used in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati.
West Indies Batting
Although the series is already gone, the West Indies have taken some batting positives from it. John Campbell has given them flying starts in both matches, while captain Shai Hope has anchored before shifting gears at the right moment.
They also have depth. Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase and Keemo Paul can finish strongly if the platform is there. What the visitors still need is more production from their middle and lower-middle order.
All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Take Place?
The 3rd ODI match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, October 3rd.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Begin?
The 3rd ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?
The 3rd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Online in India?
The 2nd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
India vs West Indies Predicted Starting XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.
West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C & wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.