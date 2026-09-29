South Africa Vs Australia, Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the series opener between South Africa and Australia in India

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David Miller and captain Temba Bavuma in the middle during 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia | Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X
Summary of this article

  • The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Australia wll take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

  • South Africa won the 2nd ODI at Johannesburg by 32 runs, clinching the three match ODI series

  • Both captain Temba Bavuma and David Miller scored centuries, with latter being adjudged to be the Man of the Match for his knock of 142

South Africa have sealed the ODI series against Australia with a match to spare. The final game in Potchefstroom now offers a chance to test options before a bigger stretch of the home summer begins.

That matters beyond the scoreline. South Africa have completed the first task of a packed season and can now manage workloads ahead of next month’s Tests. Only 20-year-old seamer Nqobani Mokoena is yet to play and as many Test players as possible are expected to sit out the final ODI to prepare for what comes next.

Australia arrive with different priorities. They want to avoid a second whitewash in three series in South Africa and also chase a win in their last ODI in conditions that will be used for next year’s World Cup. The mid-week match, set during school holidays, is also the last light break before the Test build-up sharpens.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

All You Need To Know About South Africa Vs Australia 3rd ODI

When and Where Will the 3rd ODI Between South Africa and Australia Take Place?

The 3rd ODI match between South Africa and Australia will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, 30th September.

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What Time Will The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Begin?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST

Which TV Channel Will Telecast The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between South Africa and Australia will not be telecast live in India.

Where Can Fans Watch The South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI Online in India?

Fans can live stream the 3rd ODI between the Proteas and the Aussies on Fancode app

South Africa vs Australia Predicted XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Aidan Markram, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Alex Carey (Wk), Travis Head, Cooper Connelly, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

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