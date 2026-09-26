South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI 2026: Preview, When and Where To Watch

South Africa host Australia in the second ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday, holding a 1-0 series lead after a 67-run victory in Durban
Matthew Breetzke’s century and Keshav Maharaj’s four-wicket haul powered the Proteas to victory in the series opener
Australia aim to bounce back and keep the contest alive, while dealing with ongoing vulnerabilities against left-arm spin
South Africa will look to seal the three-match series when they host Australia in the second ODI at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27. The Proteas lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Durban, leaving Australia needing a response to keep the contest alive.
South Africa's win in Durban came by 67 runs, built around Matthew Breetzke's century and four wickets from Keshav Maharaj. Breetzke made 112 off 106 balls, sharing a 54-run third-wicket stand with Temba Bavuma after South Africa lost Quinton de Kock and Tony de Zorzi early, while Marco Jansen's 75 off 59 balls pushed the total to 297 for 8.
Australia's chase got off to a promising start through Mitchell Marsh's rapid 60, taking the visitors to 104 for 2, but the innings unravelled once South Africa's spinners took over, with Maharaj finishing 4 for 20 as Australia were bowled out for 230.
Johannesburg's Wanderers has a history of producing high-scoring cricket, most famously the 2006 classic when Australia's 434 was chased down by South Africa. But Australia's real concern heading into this match is their record against left-arm spin, which has been the worst of any team since the last ODI World Cup — a pattern Maharaj and company will look to exploit again.
South Africa will hope for a stronger start this time, with de Kock and de Zorzi expected to provide more at the top after both fell cheaply in the opener, while Australia need greater consistency from their middle order.
Cameron Green returned to the Australian side in the first match after missing the Zimbabwe series with a shoulder niggle, though he wasn't used with the ball, suggesting a cautious approach is being taken with him ahead of the Test series.
David Miller, who struggled for fluency in Durban before falling to a sharp Nathan Ellis return catch, remains a threat South Africa can lean on — he averages 54.84 against Australia in ODIs, with three centuries. With home advantage and momentum on their side, South Africa will start favourites to wrap up the series early.
All You Need To Know About South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI
When And Where Will The South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI Take Place?
The 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Australia will be played at the The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday, September 27.
What Time Will The South Africa Vs Australia 2nd ODI Begin?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The South Africa And Australia 2nd ODI?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and Australia will not be telecast live in India.