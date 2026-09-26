Rajnath Singh Flags In NIMAS Team After 20 Unclimbed Ladakh Peaks Summited In 23 Days

A 20-member NIMAS team led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal climbed 20 previously unclimbed peaks in Ladakh
All the peaks were above 6,000 metres and were summited in 23 days
The expedition covered the Chamser-Lungser, Gyama Nala and Chokula areas of the Ladakh Range
A 20-member National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) team led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal has summed 20 previously unclimbed peaks in Ladakh, all above 6,000 metres, in 23 days. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged in the team in New Delhi on Friday and praised the feat.
Ladakh Summits Record
The Ministry of Defence informed that the expedition was the first recorded set of summits of 20 unclimbed peaks in the region. It covered the Chamser-Lungser, Gyama Nala and Chokula areas of the Ladakh Range. The mission involved 20 highly skilled climbers from NIMAS, Dirang.
Minister Praises Climbers
At Kartavya Bhavan-2 in New Delhi, Singh praised the team’s courage and determination and its successful completion of the difficult expedition, the ministry informed. He said the achievement showed India's mountaineering capability and leadership in adventure sports. He also said it could inspire young mountaineers across the country to take up adventure and exploration.
Planning And Impact
The ministry said the climbs needed careful planning, technical expertise, stamina and close teamwork in thin air at altitude. It said the expedition also aimed to push adventure and exploration in India's high-altitude frontiers and to encourage future generations of mountaineers. The successful ascents have helped showcase India's high-altitude mountaineering capabilities and strengthen its presence on the global mountaineering map, the ministry said. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were also present at the flag-in ceremony.