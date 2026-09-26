Rajnath Singh Flags In NIMAS Team After 20 Unclimbed Ladakh Peaks Summited In 23 Days

The ministry said the climbs needed careful planning, technical expertise, stamina and close teamwork in thin air at altitude. It said the expedition also aimed to push adventure and exploration in India's high-altitude frontiers and to encourage future generations of mountaineers. The successful ascents have helped showcase India's high-altitude mountaineering capabilities and strengthen its presence on the global mountaineering map, the ministry said. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were also present at the flag-in ceremony.