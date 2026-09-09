Sri Lanka Assures India On Territory As Rajnath Singh Visits Colombo

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured Rajnath Singh that Sri Lankan territory would not be used for activities directed against India
The assurance came during Singh’s Colombo visit, where the two sides discussed defence, training, capacity building and maritime security
The statement comes as India and Sri Lanka continue to deepen their defence partnership in the strategically important Indian Ocean
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured India that Colombo will not allow its territory to be used for activities directed against India, during a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Colombo on Wednesday.
Dissanayake made the assurance during Singh’s official visit to Sri Lanka, according to the Sri Lankan government. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and security cooperation, with the president reiterating Colombo’s commitment to maintaining Sri Lanka as a country that does not permit its territory to be used in ways that threaten India.
The meeting came as India and Sri Lanka continue to deepen defence and security cooperation across the Indian Ocean.
Security Cooperation
Singh’s visit focused on strengthening defence ties between the two countries. According to India’s Ministry of Defence, he held talks with Sri Lankan Defence Minister Anura Kumara Dissanayake on expanding bilateral defence cooperation and exchanged views on regional security.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in areas including training, capacity building and maritime security. India has maintained that security in the Indian Ocean is closely linked to the security interests of both countries.
Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean has made its territorial waters and ports an important part of India’s regional security calculations.
Dissanayake’s Assurance
The assurance on anti-India activities is significant because India has repeatedly stressed the need for neighbouring countries to remain sensitive to its security concerns.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has sought to maintain close relations with India while also engaging other major powers in the Indian Ocean region.
The Sri Lankan government said Dissanayake emphasised the importance of maintaining the longstanding friendship between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Rajnath Singh’s Visit
Singh’s visit was part of India’s continuing defence engagement with Sri Lanka. India’s Ministry of Defence said the two countries reviewed the progress of their existing defence cooperation and discussed ways to expand it further.
New Delhi and Colombo have regularly conducted military exercises and maintained exchanges between their armed forces. Maritime security remains an important area of cooperation given Sri Lanka’s location along major Indian Ocean shipping routes.
The two countries have also been increasing cooperation on training and defence capacity building.
The meeting between Singh and Dissanayake consequently carried significance beyond bilateral defence ties, coming against the backdrop of India’s broader effort to strengthen security partnerships with Indian Ocean neighbours.