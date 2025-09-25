Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation between the nations. Specific details of the meetings have not been disclosed.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
These engagements reflect Pakistan's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighboring countries in the South Asian. Photo: X.com/Anura Kumara Dissanayake
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA in New York.

- The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation between Pakistan and its South Asian neighbors.

- These engagements highlight Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance regional ties in South Asia.

On the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation between the nations. Specific details of the meetings have not been disclosed.

These engagements reflect Pakistan's ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighboring countries in the South Asian.

Pakistan Reaching Out

Sharif had earlier thanked US President Donald Trump for his “leadership role” in finalising a “historic” trade agreement between the two countries.

“I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump for his leadership role in finalisation of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington last night,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X. Sharif called it a “landmark deal” that would boost bilateral cooperation and “expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come.”

Donald Trump has announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan and said that Washington will work with Islamabad to develop what he described as the South Asian nation's “massive oil reserves”.

