Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus and Sri Lanka’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA in New York.

- The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation between Pakistan and its South Asian neighbors.

- These engagements highlight Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to enhance regional ties in South Asia.