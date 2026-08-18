Defence Ministry Notifies 6th Indigenisation List Of 405 Items, Including Advanced Helicopters Worth Rs 3,070 Crore

Defence Ministry notifies sixth Positive Indigenisation List covering 405 items worth Rs 3,070 crore.
List includes helicopters, fighter aircraft components, armoured platforms, warships, missiles, defence electronics and ammunition.
Over 15,700 defence items have been indigenised through the SRIJAN portal, with import substitution worth about Rs 9,000 crore.
The Defence Ministry has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) comprising 405 strategically important defence items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, as part of the government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
The Department of Defence Production (DDP) said the list includes Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. Of the 405 items, 16 are related to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), while 389 are linked to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).
The items cover a wide range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine. The list also includes armoured platforms such as the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II, besides warships, missile systems, defence electronics and critical ammunition.
What Does The New Indigenisation List Include?
The sixth PIL includes missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM, along with defence electronics covering radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems. High Explosive Anti-Tank ammunition and other critical defence equipment have also been included.
The detailed list has been made available on the SRIJAN Defence Portal, with each item carrying an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Following successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from Indian industry.
The DPSUs and the Indian Coast Guard will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including the 'Make' procedure and in-house development, with participation from the domestic industry, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The government said the latest list is another step towards strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promoting investment and innovation and reducing dependence on imports.
How Much Defence Equipment Has India Indigenised?
The DDP launched the SRIJAN Defence Portal in August 2020 as a platform through which DPSUs and Service Headquarters offer defence items to Indian industry, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenous development and production.
Since its launch, the portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by DPSUs and Service Headquarters up to June 2026. These include 5,012 items notified under the first five Positive Indigenisation Lists.
More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised, resulting in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years.
In addition, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including for in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore with domestic vendors up to March 2026.