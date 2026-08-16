Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: How Three Decades Of Bollywood Shaped His ₹1,200 Crore Wealth

From 90s Romantic Hero To One Of Bollywood’s Most Versatile Actors

Saif Ali Khan’s career has never followed a straight line. He began in the 1990s as the quintessential urban romantic hero, a charming presence in films such as Yeh Dillagi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Imtihaan and Kachche Dhaage. There was an ease to his screen persona, but for a long time, that very ease seemed to work against him. He was handsome, articulate and effortlessly likeable, yet there was always a sense that he was capable of more than the roles being offered to him. The transformation did not happen overnight. It came through a series of choices that gradually moved him away from the conventional leading man and towards something far more interesting.