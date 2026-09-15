Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop

Haiwaan box office: Priyadarshan's latest offering, Haiwaan, which hit the screens on September 11, is struggling at the box office after it opened to mixed reviews. On Day 4, the film witnessed over 60% drop from Day 3's collection. It is now facing tough competition from Hanuman Ansh, which has already created history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark in India. The film on Neem Karoli Baba earned ₹8.25 net in India on Day 39.