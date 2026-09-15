Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan's Film Witnesses Over 60% Drop

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Published at:

Haiwaan serves as the official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

image Prefer on Google
Haiwaan Day 4 box office
Haiwaan sees over 60% drop on Day 4 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Priyadarshan's directorial Haiwaan collected Rs ₹70 lakhs net on Day 4 across 3,265 shows following a mixed critical reception.

  • The film's domestic gross reached ₹9.63 crore.

  • Overseas earnings rose to ₹3 crore after adding ₹25 lakhs on Day 4.

Haiwaan box office: Priyadarshan's latest offering, Haiwaan, which hit the screens on September 11, is struggling at the box office after it opened to mixed reviews. On Day 4, the film witnessed over 60% drop from Day 3's collection. It is now facing tough competition from Hanuman Ansh, which has already created history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark in India. The film on Neem Karoli Baba earned ₹8.25 net in India on Day 39.

Haiwaan box office collection Day 4

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's film earned only ₹70 lakhs net across 3,265 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

That took its total India gross to ₹9.63 crore and India net to ₹8.05 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹25 lakhs on Day 4, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹3 crore and worldwide gross to ₹12.63 crore.

Haiwaan Review - YouTube
Haiwaan Review | Saif Ali Khan Shines, But Priyadarshan’s Thriller Falls Apart

By Aishani Biswas

Opening weekend numbers

Haiwaan collected ₹3 crore on opening day. It then earned ₹2.50 crore and ₹1.85 crore over the weekend, before slowing down on Day 4.

Related Content
Haiwaan box office collection Day 3 - YouTube
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2 - X
Haiwaan box office collection Day 1 - X
Haiwaan X Reviews - X

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Priyadarshan co-wrote the film apart from directing.

KVN Productions and Thespian Films have produced the film. Its cast includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher.

The crime thriller marks Saif and Akshay's seventh film together. Their last screen appearance together was in Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2007 action comedy Tashan.

Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2 - X
Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹5.5 Cr

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The plot follows the murder of a former judge (Boman Irani). After Pradhan's murder, Shyam (Saif), his visually impaired helper is drawn into the probe. Even without sight, he picks up on the fact that a killer was in the room. 

Akshay plays Parshuram, a vengeful killer looking for Nandini, the hidden daughter of the retired judge.

Shyam is framed for Pradhan's murder and has to stay ahead of the police to carry out his investigation.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories