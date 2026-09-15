Michael J. Fox Honoured At 2026 Emmys With Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Michael J. Fox Talks About Parkinson's Diagnosis

“My parents were born during the Great Depression and came of age during World War II,” he said. “To them, Bob was more than an entertainer, he was a selfless champion of soldiers and military families like mine for decades. Christmases, Thanksgivings, and other holidays where he could have been celebrating with his family, he was showing up for the troops in Berlin, Saigon, and the Middle East with a turkey leg and a golf club.”