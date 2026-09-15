Jean Smart Strikes Emmy History WIth Fifth Consecutive Win For Hacks

Jean Smart has made Emmy history. She became the first performer to win for every season of her show as she took her fifth consecutive Emmy lead actress laurel for Hacks. She has won for all of the five seasons. Three actors have previously won at least five Emmys for their respective shows — Candice Bergen for Murphy Brown, Don Knotts for The Andy Griffith Show and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep — but none have pulled off the feat for every season. Smart created an exception. a record hard to beat. Hacks concluded with its finale in May.