'Never Met Disha Salian And Aaditya Thackeray In My Life': Sooraj Pancholi Denies Link To Death Case After CBI FIR

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The CBI registered the case following Bombay High Court directions, naming multiple individuals whose roles require investigation.

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Sooraj Pancholi on Disha Salian probe
Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on CBI probe on Disha Salian case Photo: Instagram/Sooraj Pancholi
Summary of this article

  • Sooraj Pancholi publicly denied any connection to Disha Salian's death following a new CBI FIR.

  • Pancholi stated he has never met late Disha Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in his life.

  • Pancholi stated his statement was already recorded four to five years ago and reiterated that he has nothing to hide.

Sooraj Pancholi rejected any ties to late Disha Salian. His response followed a Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) FIR that listed the actor among individuals facing scrutiny over her demise.

Pancholi said he had zero personal contact with her or Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, adding that he remained willing to assist detectives after the agency named him in the inquiry.

The central agency filed the case on Monday (September 14) following Bombay High Court directions for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. The complaint identifies Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The FIR also lists actor Dino Morea alongside Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Sooraj Pancholi denies link to Disha Salian case

Pancholi issued a lengthy statement on Instagram with the caption, “Please read because I’m sure the media won’t cover this!” He released the explanation publicly to set the record straight on “certain facts”.

“I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life!” Pancholi wrote.

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“I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE!” he added, offering to face questioning officers again if they sought additional details.

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Claims against media

Pancholi also pushed back against the wider public narrative.

Investigators questioned him years ago. Police and the CBI recorded his testimony “almost 4-5 years ago”, Pancholi said, adding that he still supported a “fair and thorough CBI investigation” into Salian's death.

He also asked for a separate examination of what he called “malicious propaganda and false narratives” around the case. He said one person’s death should not be used to damage another person’s reputation without evidence.

“A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact,” Pancholi wrote.

He urged people to verify information before forming opinions about those whose names have surfaced in the case. “I have stayed quiet for a long time, but I will not allow my name to be continuously dragged into something I have absolutely no connection with,” he added.

Pancholi trusted the legal system, expressing confidence in the judiciary and inquiry agencies, adding that the truth would eventually come out.

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The FIR also names Rohan Roy, former police officer Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and DCP Vishal Thakur. It also names former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, several police officers, forensic officials, doctors and other individuals.

Salian previously worked as manager to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He lost her life on June 8, 2020. She fell from an apartment tower in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood.

Mumbai Police had earlier maintained, after its inquiry, that Salian had died by suicide

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