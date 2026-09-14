Disha Salian Death Case: Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea Named In CBI's FIR

The CBI registered an FIR to probe the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian following directions from the Bombay High Court.
The FIR lists Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, actors Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, and several police officials for investigation.
Investigators will probe alleged principal offences, criminal conspiracy, the propagation of a false suicide narrative, and the suppression or fabrication of evidence.
Disha Salian Death Case Update: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case on Monday (September 14) in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Disha Salian's death. The document lists several prominent politicians, actors, police officers and private individuals for formal scrutiny.
Who are named in Dishan Salian CBI's FIR?
It names Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya's bodyguards, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, former police officer Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, DCP Vishal Thakur and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. It also names former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, several police officers, forensic officials, doctors and other individuals.
“The then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aaditya Thackeray, and others also played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up. The concerned public servants and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders,” the FIR stated.
Investigators will examine primary offences alongside conspiracy charges. The inquiry targets the “subsequent creation and propagation of the false suicide story” as well as evidence destruction and manipulation. It also implicates Malvani Police Station officers, post-mortem medical staff, Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory officials, Regent Galaxy Building guards, special investigation team members and other unidentified persons.
The bench flagged “glaring discrepancies” in the inquiry and questioned why authorities treated the matter solely as an accidental death after Mumbai Police filed an Accidental Death Report.
Disha Salian death case and how it is linked to Sushant's death
Salian lost her life on June 8, 2020. She fell from an apartment tower in Mumbai's Malad neighbourhood. Before the fatal fall, she had briefly managed actor Sushant.
Mumbai Police had earlier maintained, after its inquiry, that Salian had died by suicide.
Rajput died six days later. Police discovered the actor's body at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Although authorities conducted separate inquiries, the tight timeline between both incidents fueled intense public debate over a potential connection.
Public outrage forced the state's hand. The Maharashtra government transferred the probe to the CBI following intense public reaction to Rajput's demise. Federal investigators subsequently submitted a closure report concluding that the actor died by suicide.
That report is still pending before the court concerned. The Salian case, meanwhile, had remained at the stage of an ADR until the high court ordered a fresh probe.
What are Disha's father’s allegations?
The victim's father Satish Salian previously blamed Aaditya Thackeray and actor Dino Morea for his daughter's demise. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days.”
“The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he added.