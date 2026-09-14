Why Did India Refuse The Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi?

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Deepak Joshi
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Amol Muzumdar backs the BCCI stance after India skipped the Women’s Asia Cup trophy presentation with Mohsin Naqvi, insisting the champions have moved on and turned towards Asian Games

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Indian women cricket team celebrating after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka during Women's Asia Cup 2026 final Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • Amol Muzumdar backs BCCI’s decision as India skip the trophy presentation with Mohsin Naqvi

  • India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title

  • Muzumdar says India have officially moved on and are now focused on the Asian Games

India’s record eighth Women’s Asia Cup title was followed by an unusual sight in Dubai as the champions celebrated the victory without the trophy in their hands. After beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in a one-sided final, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team skipped the presentation involving Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi.

The decision immediately revived memories of last year’s men’s Asia Cup final, when India also did not accept the trophy from Naqvi. But this time, India’s women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar has made it clear that the team is not looking back.

What Happened at the Women’s Asia Cup Trophy Presentation?

The controversy unfolded moments after India completed a commanding victory over Sri Lanka. India had posted 183/5, powered by a 129-run opening stand between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, before Sree Charani’s four-wicket haul helped bowl Sri Lanka out for 111.

Yet the trophy ceremony did not follow the usual script.

Naqvi, who is both ACC president and PCB chairman, was present for the presentation. India’s players, however, did not come forward to receive the trophy from him. Reports said the BCCI had communicated its position to the ACC before the final, meaning the decision was not a last-minute reaction to the presentation.

Related Content
Fans chanting 'trophy chor' in the left as Mohsin Naqvi (right) leaves the stadium with the trophy - X
India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. - X/@BCCIWomen
PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September - AP Photo
PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to attend the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai on 13 September - AP Photo

The episode also echoed the events of the 2025 men’s Asia Cup final, when India won the tournament but did not receive the trophy from Naqvi.

For Muzumdar, however, there was no ambiguity about where the team stood.

“The stand has been taken by the BCCI. We stand by it. For us, this tournament is over. We are the champions. That's good enough. This tournament is over. Officially over for us,” Muzumdar told reporters after the final.

‘We Are the Champions’: Muzumdar Draws a Line Under the Controversy

Muzumdar was equally clear that the controversy would not take away from what his players had accomplished on the field.

“It was on the big board that India, the champions of Asia Cup 2026. We are happy that we've turned out to be champions. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games,” he added.

He reiterated the team’s unity when asked about the BCCI’s position, stressing that the players and support staff were fully aligned with the decision.

“The stand has been taken by the BCCI, and we're united and standing by it. For us, this tournament is officially over. The fact that we're champions, we're really glad, and I'm really proud of every single person in this unit, including the support staff and the players, needless to say. We're looking forward to the Asian Games now.”

Also Check: ‘Trophy Chor’ Again! Why Fans Chanted At Mohsin Naqvi After India’s Asia Cup Win? WATCH

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also shed light on the decision, pointing to the strained India-Pakistan relationship following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and the military tensions that followed.

“Our men's team won the Asia Cup a year and a half ago. And our whole situation, since the April 2025 Pahalgam incident, changed after that. So, after that, there was pressure on us from our citizens that we shouldn't keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them. But our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments.”

That focus is perhaps the most important takeaway. While the trophy presentation generated headlines, India’s campaign itself was emphatic. The eighth title extended their dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup, while the final showcased the depth of their batting and bowling.

The controversy may continue to fuel debate away from the pitch, but Muzumdar and Saikia appear determined not to let it define India’s achievement.

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