PM Modi Has A Special Message For India Women After Historic Asia Cup Triumph

PM Modi congratulates India Women after their record eighth Asia Cup triumph
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana powered India to 183/5 in the final
Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma starred as India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs
India’s record eighth Women’s Asia Cup triumph has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur and her team after their commanding 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final in Dubai.
The victory completed an unbeaten campaign for India and saw them reclaim the continental crown in emphatic fashion. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set up the win with a 129-run opening partnership before Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma led India’s bowling attack to bowl Sri Lanka out for 111.
PM Modi Calls India’s Asia Cup Win a ‘Proud Moment’
Reacting to the historic victory, Modi praised the team for the confidence and consistency they showed throughout the tournament. He also highlighted the wider impact of the triumph, hoping the players’ success would encourage more youngsters to take up sport.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote:
“A proud moment for Indian cricket!
Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament.
May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine.”
Shafali, Mandhana And Charani Power India To Glory
India’s title charge in the final was built around a spectacular opening partnership. Shafali Verma smashed 68 from 39 balls, while Smriti Mandhana contributed 59 from 39 as the pair added 129 for the first wicket. Their assault helped India reach 183/5 from 20 overs.
Sri Lanka never found the same momentum in the chase. Sree Charani produced the standout bowling performance with four wickets for 20 runs, while Deepti Sharma claimed three for 19 as India kept tightening the pressure. Sri Lanka eventually finished on 111, handing India a 72-run victory.
The triumph extended India’s record to eight Women’s Asia Cup titles and capped an unbeaten campaign. For a team that has dominated the tournament across editions, the latest title was another reminder of its strength across departments.
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