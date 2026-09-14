Wait, Did I Win?’ Alexander Zverev’s Hilarious US Open Triumph Leaves Fans In Splits | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton to win the US Open title, but his hilarious post-match confusion stole the spotlight after a dramatic four-set final in New York

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Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates after he won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in New York (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev beats Ben Shelton to win his maiden US Open title

  • Zverev’s hilarious confusion after match point becomes a viral moment

  • The German adds his second Grand Slam title of 2026

Alexander Zverev finally got his hands on the US Open trophy, but the German somehow managed to make the biggest moment of his night look almost ordinary.

After defeating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Zverev initially appeared completely unaware that he had just become the champion of New York.

Instead of immediately celebrating, the top seed seemed to think the match was still going on. He turned towards the court as the crowd erupted, creating one of the strangest Grand Slam winning moments in recent memory. It took a few seconds before reality appeared to sink in that he had actually done it.

Zverev's 'Wait, Did I Just Win?' Moment

The reaction was almost comical considering what was at stake. Zverev had spent six years carrying the memory of his painful 2020 US Open final defeat, when he surrendered a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem. This time, there would be no repeat heartbreak.

Shelton had threatened to turn the final around after stealing the third set, but Zverev responded emphatically. He tightened his game in the fourth, broke the American early and never allowed the momentum to swing back.

When the final point arrived, however, Zverev's brain apparently needed a few extra seconds to process the occasion.

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Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. - Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Ben Shelton, of the United States, gestures to the crowd after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
Ben Shelton, of the United States, celebrates after winning against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. - Heather Khalifa/AP Photo
Frances Tiafoe defeated 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his spot in the US Open quarterfinals. - Adam Hunger/AP Photo

The stunned expression quickly became the defining image of his breakthrough New York triumph.

A Second Grand Slam in 2026

The US Open victory gives Zverev his second Grand Slam title of the season after his French Open triumph, proving just how far his 2026 campaign has come. He had even described his opening rounds in New York as “horrible” before producing increasingly impressive tennis.

For Shelton, the defeat was painful, but his run still represented a major breakthrough. The 23-year-old became the first Black American man since Arthur Ashe in 1972 to reach the US Open final.

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