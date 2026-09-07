Frances Tiafoe, Alex Michelsen, Ben Shelton Enter US Open Quarterfinals As American Men Eye End To 2003 Title Drought

Frances Tiafoe defeated 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his spot in the US Open quarterfinals
Alex Michelsen overcame Tomas Etcheverry to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal without dropping a set in the tournament
Ben Shelton dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to set up a high-stakes quarterfinal encounter with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz
Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen will meet in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, while Ben Shelton has also reached the last eight and will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
That leaves the American men with a strong shot at ending a long Grand Slam title drought in New York. The United States has not had a men’s major champion since Andy Roddick won at Flushing Meadows in 2003.
Backed by home support and strong form, the Americans put five players into the final 16 of a major for the first time since 1995. They now head into the second week of the season’s final Grand Slam with three quarterfinal places already secured and a chance for one more on Monday.
Tiafoe Michelsen Advance
Tiafoe moved a step closer to another deep run. The No. 11 seed beat 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday to move within one victory of his third U.S. Open semifinal appearance.
“We play so much outside of the States obviously, a lot of time in Europe,” Tiafoe said Sunday. “This sport’s so international, so to be able to play in front of friends, family, loved ones, is amazing. They don’t get to see you much, so you want to put on a show.”
Michelsen now stands in his way. The 22-year-old from California beat No. 27 Tomas Etcheverry 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. He is the only man yet to drop a set in the tournament.
“We've been working really hard to get to this point and I’m really happy but not super surprised because of all the work I put in my whole life,” Michelsen said after reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Shelton And Alcaraz
Shelton joined them with a statement win. The No. 8 seed beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in what was his best performance of the tournament.
He now faces No. 2-seeded Alcaraz, with the winner set to meet Tiafoe or Michelsen in the semifinals. Shelton predicted “fireworks” in the matchup with the two-time champion.
“I think it will be a great match. I’m excited for the battle,” Shelton said. “Never played him here in New York, and obviously in the position that I want to be in.”
Sunday’s four men’s matches all featured an American player. The host nation won three of them. Only Alcaraz stopped a home player, beating No. 20 seed Tommy Paul in the afternoon.
Drought And Context
The drought still hangs over U.S. men’s tennis. No American man has won a major since Roddick’s 2003 title in New York, and chances to end that run have been limited across the past two decades.
There is still room for another American in the quarterfinals. No. 14 seed Learner Tien was due to face Karen Khachanov on Monday.
The drought nearly broke two years ago. Taylor Fritz defeated Tiafoe during the first all-American major semifinal since 2005, becoming the country's first male Grand Slam finalist since Roddick in 2009. Jannik Sinner then swept Fritz in straight sets to take the championship.
There is older history too. The Americans had eight players in the round of 16 at the 1995 U.S. Open and sent three into the semifinals. Pete Sampras beat Jim Courier in the semis and then No. 1 Andre Agassi in the final.
The contrast with the women has sharpened the focus on the men. Coco Gauff has collected two trophies in recent years and Jessica Pegula has reached No. 3 in the world.
“There have been a really consistent chunk of players, Jess, Coco, you know, have been at the top and inside the top five for the last I don’t know how many years,” Taylor Townsend said after losing to women's No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. “Ben, Frances, Tommy, Taylor, it’s just such a great group of men as well.”