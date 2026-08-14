Ben Shelton Defeats Brandon Nakashima To Defend National Bank Open Title

Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title
He defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an all-American final
Shelton has seven career ATP Tour victories, also winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart
Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title, beating Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an all-American final Thursday night. The fifth-seeded Shelton has seven career ATP Tour victories, also winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart. He won the Canadian event last year in Toronto.
“Tennis-wise, this has been one of the best weeks of my life,” Shelton told the crowd. “I played some of the best tennis that I’ve ever played, and to be able to put that on display here in front of you has been an honor. So, thank you guys for bringing the energy all week.”
Shelton didn't drop a set in the tournament. The first repeat winner in Canada since Rafael Nadal in 2019, the 23-year-old left-hander will move up to sixth in the world ranking.
Shelton served at 142 mph without surrendering a break point throughout the match that lasted 1 hour, 27 minutes.
“He’s been playing at an insane level, it really has been incredible to see his career so far,” Nakashima said about Shelton. “He’s going to be a top player for his whole career.”
The 28th-seeded Nakashima won his lone tour title in 2022 in San Diego.
In the doubles final, Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz edged Croatia’s Mate Pavic and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.