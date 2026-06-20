Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Brandon Nakashima of the US in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

1/5 Brandon Nakashima of the US in action against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





2/5 Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Brandon Nakashima of the US in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





3/5 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates a set against Arthur Fery of Britain in the Men's singles quarter-final match during day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London. | Photo Adam DavyPA via AP





4/5 Arthur Fery of Great Britain in action against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the Men's singles quarter-final match uring day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





5/5 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in action against Arthur Fery of Britain during day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP





