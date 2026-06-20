Queen's Club C'ships 2026: Alex de Minaur Stunned In Qfs

Australia's Alex de Minaur was stunned in the quarter-finals by Brandon Nakashima as he awaits the winner of the other quarter-final match between Francisco Cerundolo and Arthur Fery. De Minaur lost 5-7, 3-6 to the American qualifier. The 2026 Queen's Club Championships, is a professional tennis tournament set to occur on outdoor grass courts at the Queen's Club in London, United Kingdom. This will mark the 123rd edition of the event for men and the 83rd for women. The women's competition is designated as a WTA 500 tournament within the 2026 WTA Tour and is scheduled to run from June 8 to June 14.

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Britain Queens Tennis- Alex De Minaur vs Brandon Nakashima
Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Brandon Nakashima of the US in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Britain Queens Tennis- Alex De Minaur vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the US in action against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Britain Queens Tennis- Alex De Minaur vs Brandon Nakashima
Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Brandon Nakashima of the US in the men's singles quarterfinal match on day twelve of the Tennis Championships at The Queen's Club, in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Britain Queens Tennis- Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fery--
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates a set against Arthur Fery of Britain in the Men's singles quarter-final match during day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London. | Photo Adam DavyPA via AP
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Britain Queens Tennis- Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fery--
Arthur Fery of Great Britain in action against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the Men's singles quarter-final match uring day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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Britain Queens Tennis- Francisco Cerundolo vs Arthur Fery--
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in action against Arthur Fery of Britain during day twelve of the tennis Championships at The Queen's Club in London | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
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