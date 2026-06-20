Queen's Club C'ships 2026: Alex de Minaur Stunned In Qfs
Australia's Alex de Minaur was stunned in the quarter-finals by Brandon Nakashima as he awaits the winner of the other quarter-final match between Francisco Cerundolo and Arthur Fery. De Minaur lost 5-7, 3-6 to the American qualifier. The 2026 Queen's Club Championships, is a professional tennis tournament set to occur on outdoor grass courts at the Queen's Club in London, United Kingdom. This will mark the 123rd edition of the event for men and the 83rd for women. The women's competition is designated as a WTA 500 tournament within the 2026 WTA Tour and is scheduled to run from June 8 to June 14.
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