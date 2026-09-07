'Really? Oh My God' Carlos Alcaraz Learns US Open Quarterfinal Opponent In Live On-Air Draw Mix-Up

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Carlos Alcaraz discovered on Sunday that his U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent would be Ben Shelton, not the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe as he mistakenly believed. Following his fourth-round victory over Tommy Paul in New York, the defending champion was informed during a live interview before Shelton defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas

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Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul in the fourth round. Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo

  • Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul in the fourth round

  • Alcaraz mistakenly believed during a post-match ESPN interview that his next clash would be against Daniil Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe

  • Interview host Andy Roddick clarified on air that his quarterfinal matchup was set against Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz left the court on Sunday expecting one quarterfinal and got another. After beating Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the U.S. Open, the defending champion appeared for interview and was surprised to learn his next opponent would be either Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Shelton later settled the question. He beat Tsitsipas to set up a quarterfinal against Alcaraz.

Interview Mix-up

The confusion played out live on air. Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, asked Alcaraz what challenge either possible opponent would bring.

"You're either going to play Shelton or Tsitsipas," Roddick said. "Maybe just a word on both of them and the challenges ..."

Alcaraz looked puzzled. He asked Roddick to repeat the question, but Roddick did not get to finish because Alcaraz leaned over to look at the paper in front of him.

"Really? Oh My God, I thought I was playing Medvedev-Tiafoe," Alcaraz said. Both men then started laughing.

Related Content
Frances Tiafoe defeated 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his spot in the US Open quarterfinals. - Adam Hunger/AP Photo
Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 after recovering from three early service breaks. - Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo
Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, shakes hands with his compatriot Brandon Nakashima following his win during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
Roger Federer returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for the first time since 2019. - File

Also Read: US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka And Carlos Alcaraz Cruise Into Quarterfinals With Straight-Set Wins

Draw And Result

That other match was still unfolding. Frances Tiafoe beat Daniil Medvedev in the contest that was going on during the interview and now plays Alex Michelsen.

Players often avoid looking too far ahead in the draw. Even so, it is unusual for one not to know his next match this deep into a tournament.

Shelton moves on instead. The No. 8 seed outclassed Tsitsipas in straight sets to book his quarterfinal against Alcaraz.

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