'Really? Oh My God' Carlos Alcaraz Learns US Open Quarterfinal Opponent In Live On-Air Draw Mix-Up

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 September 2026 11:45 am

Carlos Alcaraz discovered on Sunday that his U.S. Open quarterfinal opponent would be Ben Shelton, not the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe as he mistakenly believed. Following his fourth-round victory over Tommy Paul in New York, the defending champion was informed during a live interview before Shelton defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 7 September 2026 11:45 am

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals after defeating Tommy Paul in the fourth round. Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo