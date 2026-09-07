East Zone Vs West Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan Hits Double Century, EZ Go Past 550

East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Double Century For Ishan! EZ- 555/5 (123)
And here it is! Ishan Kishan completes his double century with a four against India's Test number-3, Devdutt Padikkal, in the 122nd over of the match. He reached the milestone in 270 balls.
East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Ishan Attacks Shreyas Gopal! EZ- 523-5 (115)
Just after EZ crosses the 500-run mark, Ishan started to race fast towards his double ton. In the 114th over of the match, Ishan attacked spinner Shreyas Gopal, collecting four boundaries. EZ mustered a total 18 runs from the over. Ishan 12 runs away from his double century.
East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Lunch! EZ- 491-5 (105)
Relive The Moment: Here's how Kumar Kushagra celebrated his 6th first-class century. He failed to go big, but gave East Zone an upper hand in the contest. He was dismissed by Tripurana Vijay while trying to go for a maximum. He ended his innings on 101 runs off 132 deliveries.
East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Lunch! EZ- 491-5 (105)
East Zone Keeps their stronghold on the match as their captain Ishan stays in the middle till lunch. Ishan is batting on 171 runs off 232 balls. Anukul Roy is the new batter after centurian Kumar Kushagra fell.
East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Kushagra Departs After Century! EZ- 490-5 (105)
Kumar Kushagra departs after scoring a brilliant hundred. However, Captain Ishan continues to stay on the crease and propells his team towards a giant score battin on 170*.