East Zone Vs West Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan Hits Double Century, EZ Go Past 550

Duleep Trophy Final LIVE: Catch the live score, updates, commentary, news and highlights from Day 2 of the East Zone vs South Zone match being played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Welcome everyone to the live coverage of East Zone Vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final's second day, which is being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. What Happened On The First Day? The first day of the final totally belonged to East Zone as they finished the day at 385/4. Captain Ishan Kishan led the charge, scoring an unbeaten 111 runs. He was helped by Kumar Kushagra, who stayed unbeaten at the stumps, scoring 63 runs. Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu provided East Zone with the start that Captain Ishan would have thought while choosing to bat first after winning the toss. The opening duo stitched a hundred-run partnership. Vaibhav departed first before getting to fifty. Abhimanyu kept going but couldn't reach the hundred-run milestone. Shikhar Mohan also helped East Zone's cause by staying in the middle as his team lost three wickets in the span of 47 runs. He then went on to stabilise the innings along with Ishan. Mohan also fell before reaching the three-figure mark, only for Ishan to complete his century on the 122nd ball of his innings.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Sept 2026, 01:40:07 pm IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Double Century For Ishan! EZ- 555/5 (123) And here it is! Ishan Kishan completes his double century with a four against India's Test number-3, Devdutt Padikkal, in the 122nd over of the match. He reached the milestone in 270 balls.

7 Sept 2026, 01:17:53 pm IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Ishan Attacks Shreyas Gopal! EZ- 523-5 (115) Just after EZ crosses the 500-run mark, Ishan started to race fast towards his double ton. In the 114th over of the match, Ishan attacked spinner Shreyas Gopal, collecting four boundaries. EZ mustered a total 18 runs from the over. Ishan 12 runs away from his double century. 4️⃣,4️⃣,4️⃣



Ishan Kishan is on the charge 💥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/NSJH9JTqCx — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026

7 Sept 2026, 12:44:22 pm IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Lunch! EZ- 491-5 (105) Relive The Moment: Here's how Kumar Kushagra celebrated his 6th first-class century. He failed to go big, but gave East Zone an upper hand in the contest. He was dismissed by Tripurana Vijay while trying to go for a maximum. He ended his innings on 101 runs off 132 deliveries. That moment when Kumar Kushagra brought up his 💯 🙌



A solid knock of 101(132) 🔥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/nB4euIQevy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026

7 Sept 2026, 12:15:55 pm IST East Zone Vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: Lunch! EZ- 491-5 (105) East Zone Keeps their stronghold on the match as their captain Ishan stays in the middle till lunch. Ishan is batting on 171 runs off 232 balls. Anukul Roy is the new batter after centurian Kumar Kushagra fell.