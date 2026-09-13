New Delhi Declaration Adopted: What Are The Key Takeaways

BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the 140-point New Delhi Declaration at the 18th Summit, backing India and Brazil for expanded roles at the United Nations.
The declaration strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and called for an immediate ceasefire alongside a two-state solution in Gaza.
The bloc opposed unilateral trade tariffs, secondary economic sanctions, and protectionist carbon border adjustment measures non-compliant with World Trade Organisation rules.
BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration at the 18th Summit in New Delhi. The 140-point text set out the bloc’s position on conflicts, terrorism, trade, climate, technology and development. It also backed India and Brazil for a bigger role at the United Nations and endorsed India-led initiatives on financial risk, AI and big-cat conservation.
Here are the key takeways:
Security And Gaza
BRICS strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured many others.
Strikes on atomic facilities drew sharp concern. The grouping warned against attacks on non-military infrastructure and peaceful nuclear installations protected by International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards. These strikes breach global law and IAEA resolutions.
The bloc demanded an immediate Israeli ceasefire in Gaza. Leaders insisted on complete, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid across the enclave. The declaration firmly rejected any temporary or permanent forced relocation of Palestinian civilians under any pretext. It also endorsed full UN membership for Palestine alongside a two-state framework following 1967 boundaries, establishing East Jerusalem as its capital.
The summit addressed the Lebanese conflict. Member states urged Israel to honor pacts made with the Lebanese government and pull occupation troops from Lebanese land. The bloc also offered condolences for the loss of four Indonesian peacekeepers alongside other personnel deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Trade And Sanctions
Trade frictions featured prominently. BRICS raised serious concerns over rising unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, saying such steps distort trade and conflict with World Trade Organisation rules. It also opposed protectionism presented as environmental policy.
The bloc condemned unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions. It said it opposed sanctions that are not authorised by the UN Security Council.
The bloc targeted discriminatory climate levies. Leaders rejected carbon border adjustment mechanisms and similar protectionist steps that clash with international legal standards. They also pressed for World Trade Organization overhauls to maintain an open, fair and transparent multilateral trading architecture centered on the institution.
The declaration also reaffirmed the principles of Most-Favoured-Nation Treatment and Special and Differential Treatment for developing countries, especially least developed countries. BRICS backed greater interoperability between cross-border payment and messaging systems and encouraged trade and investment settlements in BRICS local currencies, while respecting national priorities.
Risk, AI And Conservation
BRICS members showed interest in India’s proposal to set up a BRICS Risk Lab at GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat. The proposal sits under a voluntary BRICS Insurance Resilience Centre.
The centre aims to develop common risk models, share best practices and build specialist capabilities. Members also agreed to continue discussions on strengthening their reinsurance capacity.
On technology, BRICS committed to implementing the Leaders’ Statement on Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence. On conservation, it endorsed India’s initiative to create an International Big Cats Alliance and encouraged member countries to cooperate on big-cat conservation.