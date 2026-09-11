In Photos: Preparations For BRICS Summit 2026

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Delhi is stepping up preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026, with heightened security, decorated venues and extensive arrangements for visiting leaders and delegates. This photo gallery captures preparations across the capital, including security deployments, road arrangements, BRICS signage and beautification efforts as the city gets ready to host the major international summit

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BRICS Summit Preparations
In this image posted on Sept. 10, 2026, Illuminated decorations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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BRICS Summit 2026 Preparations
In this image posted on Sept. 10, 2026, Illuminated decorations for the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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BRICS Summit 2026 New Delhi
In this image posted on Sept. 10, 2026, A decor features a logo of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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18th BRICS Summit 2026
In this image posted on Sept. 10, 2026, Flags of countries placed amid preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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BRICS preps
In this image posted on Sept. 10, 2026, A glimpse of preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
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BRICS Summit 2026 India
Illuminated decorations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at NDMC building in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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BRICS Summit 2026 Delhi
Illuminated decorations for the 18th BRICS Summit, at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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BRICS Summit Preparations New Delhi
A person stands amid illuminated fountains during preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit, in the Dhaula Kuan area of New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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BRICS Summit 2026
Light trails of moving vehicles seen on a road amid preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit, near Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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18th BRICS Summit 2026 Preparations
Palm trees and flags are illuminated as part of preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit, in the Teen Murti area of New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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BRICS Summit Preparations
Vehicles pass along a road illuminated with tricolour lights amid preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit, in the Dhaula Kuan area, New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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18th BRICS Summit 2026
Delhi police personnel stand guard outside the illuminated Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the BRICS summit, in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

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