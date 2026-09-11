In Photos: Preparations For BRICS Summit 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 10:27 am

Delhi is stepping up preparations for the BRICS Summit 2026, with heightened security, decorated venues and extensive arrangements for visiting leaders and delegates. This photo gallery captures preparations across the capital, including security deployments, road arrangements, BRICS signage and beautification efforts as the city gets ready to host the major international summit