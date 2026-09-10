Barcelona Thrash Feyenoord 5-1 As Raphinha, Yamal And Jesus Shine

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 September 2026 4:34 pm

Barcelona made an emphatic start to their Champions League campaign, thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Raphinha opened the scoring inside three minutes, quickly setting the tone for Hansi Flick’s side. Karim Adeyemi doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 22nd minute with a curling finish before Raphinha struck again after the interval to complete his brace. Lamine Yamal then added a fourth with a superb free kick in the 77th minute, further underlining his influence in Barcelona’s attack. Feyenoord managed a consolation through substitute Sem Steijn five minutes later, but Barcelona immediately restored their four-goal cushion. Gabriel Jesus headed home Yamal’s cross in the 85th minute to complete the rout. Barcelona dominated possession and produced another convincing attacking display, while Raphinha’s two goals continued his outstanding start to the season. The result gave Flick’s team a statement victory in their opening European fixture.