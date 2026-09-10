Barcelona Thrash Feyenoord 5-1 As Raphinha, Yamal And Jesus Shine

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Barcelona made an emphatic start to their Champions League campaign, thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Raphinha opened the scoring inside three minutes, quickly setting the tone for Hansi Flick’s side. Karim Adeyemi doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 22nd minute with a curling finish before Raphinha struck again after the interval to complete his brace. Lamine Yamal then added a fourth with a superb free kick in the 77th minute, further underlining his influence in Barcelona’s attack. Feyenoord managed a consolation through substitute Sem Steijn five minutes later, but Barcelona immediately restored their four-goal cushion. Gabriel Jesus headed home Yamal’s cross in the 85th minute to complete the rout. Barcelona dominated possession and produced another convincing attacking display, while Raphinha’s two goals continued his outstanding start to the season. The result gave Flick’s team a statement victory in their opening European fixture.

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Champions League: Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona's Raphinha scores the opening goal of his team during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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Champions League: Feyenoord vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Feyenoord vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord's Jerry St. Juste, left, stops Barcelona's Raphinha during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Karim Adeyemi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord's goalkeeper Tjark Ernst makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Feyenoord vs Barcelona
Feyenoord's Sem Steijn celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord's Tijme Wessels holds Barcelona's Dani Olmo during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
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Champions League Soccer Match: Feyenoord vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer between Barcelona and Feyenoord in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

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