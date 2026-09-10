Torres, Dembele Run Riot As PSG Begin Champions League Defence In Style
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain began their Champions League title defence in spectacular fashion, crushing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 at the Parc des Princes. Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the 17th minute before doubling PSG’s advantage six minutes later with a header. Ferran Torres then took centre stage, scoring three times to complete a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for the French club. His first came in the 31st minute, followed by goals shortly after half-time and in the 57th minute as PSG raced into a commanding 5-0 lead. Slovan pulled one back through Suleiman Camara, but the response was immediate as Fabián Ruiz restored PSG’s five-goal advantage late on. The victory showcased PSG’s attacking depth and provided an ideal start to their bid for a third consecutive Champions League title. Torres was named UEFA’s Player of the Match after his sensational debut.
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