Torres, Dembele Run Riot As PSG Begin Champions League Defence In Style

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Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain began their Champions League title defence in spectacular fashion, crushing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 at the Parc des Princes. Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the 17th minute before doubling PSG’s advantage six minutes later with a header. Ferran Torres then took centre stage, scoring three times to complete a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for the French club. His first came in the 31st minute, followed by goals shortly after half-time and in the 57th minute as PSG raced into a commanding 5-0 lead. Slovan pulled one back through Suleiman Camara, but the response was immediate as Fabián Ruiz restored PSG’s five-goal advantage late on. The victory showcased PSG’s attacking depth and provided an ideal start to their bid for a third consecutive Champions League title. Torres was named UEFA’s Player of the Match after his sensational debut.

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Champions League: PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
PSG players celebrates after defeating Slovan Bratislava during their Champions League opening phase soccer in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Champions League Ferran Torres
PSG's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Champions League: Slovan Bratislava vs PSG
PSG's Maghnes Akliouche heads the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris,. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, center, kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Slovan Bratislava vs PSG
PSG's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
Slovan's goalkeeper Dominik Takac, left, makes a save as PSG's Ousmane Dembele kicks the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League: Slovan Bratislava vs PSG
PSG's Ferran Torres, is congratulated by PSG's Ousmane Dembele, top, after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
PSG's Ferran Torres scores during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Slovan Bratislava vs PSG
PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, and Slovan's Peter Pokorny battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Champions League Soccer Match: PSG vs Slovan Bratislava
PSG players celebrate the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Champions League Soccer Match: Slovan Bratislava vs PSG
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, right, challenges with Slovan's Svetozar Markovic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSG and Slovan Bratislava in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

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