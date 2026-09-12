Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In, Sanju Samson Out? India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I Vs Afghanistan

Ishan Kishan could get the gloves, with Sanju Samson potentially missing out in the series opener
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is tipped to open, while Nitish Kumar Reddy may be left out
Bumrah returns to the attack, alongside Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy
India are set to begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on September 13 in New Delhi, with the opening game likely to bring a few interesting selection calls. The series will also mark the beginning of Shreyas Iyer’s tenure as India’s T20I captain.
The biggest talking point is likely to be the wicketkeeper’s slot. According to the reported prediction, Ishan Kishan could get the nod ahead of Sanju Samson, while teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to retain his place after his recent performances. Samson has returned to the T20I squad but could have to wait for his opportunity.
Ishan, Vaibhav in; Nitish and Sanju face the axe
Sooryavanshi is expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, giving India an aggressive left-handed opening combination. Ishan could then slot into the middle order while also taking the gloves.
Iyer and Tilak Varma are likely to occupy the central batting positions, with Shivam Dube providing another left-handed power-hitting option. The prediction also leaves Nitish Kumar Reddy out, despite the all-rounder receiving fitness clearance for the series. Washington Sundar is preferred to provide additional balance with both bat and ball.
The bowling attack could feature Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, with Axar Patel completing the spin options. Bumrah's return is particularly significant after his recent injury absence, and the Afghanistan series will provide an important test of his match fitness.
India's updated squad also includes Yash Thakur after Harshit Rana was ruled out with a rectus femoris strain. Thakur recently made his T20I debut for India and has been brought into both the Afghanistan and Asian Games squads.
With Afghanistan possessing a formidable spin attack led by Rashid Khan, India's combination in the middle overs could prove crucial at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
India's predicted playing XI vs Afghanistan:
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy