Ajinkya Rahane's Big Call On Sanju Samson And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead Of Afghanistan T20Is

Ajinkya Rahane backs Sanju Samson to return to India's top three against Afghanistan
Rahane says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's time will come and urges him to play freely
Sooryavanshi recently became the youngest player to score a Duleep Trophy fifty
Ajinkya Rahane believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise should not come at the cost of rushing him into a permanent role in India's top order, with the former India batter backing Sanju Samson to return alongside Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for the Afghanistan T20I series.
Rahane feels India should go back to the combination that helped them win the 2026 T20 World Cup, particularly after Samson's impressive campaign earned him the Player of the Tournament award.
"I feel the top three should be the same that played in the World Cup. Samson has done well, but he got dropped after two or three bad innings. I want him to get another chance. Abhishek and Ishan also did well for us," Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel on Friday.
The three-match series against Afghanistan begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, with Samson returning to the squad after being left out following a difficult tour of England. His absence gave Sooryavanshi the opportunity to make his India debut in Manchester, before the teenager also opened in the T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Rahane, however, does not believe Sooryavanshi's introduction to international cricket means India need to immediately make him a permanent member of the top three.
"Vaibhav will get his opportunities, and his time will come. But for now, I feel the top three should be Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan, who were our contributors in the World Cup," he added.
Rahane highlights Samson's match-winning ability
Samson's return has been welcomed by Rahane, who feels the wicketkeeper-batter remains an important part of India's T20 setup despite the setbacks he faced after the World Cup.
"I am happy to see Sanju Samson back in the team. He was the 'Man of the Series' in the World Cup. It has been up and down, and things were happening to him that were not in his control. But he is a match-winner, and his return strengthens the team," Rahane said.
The former India batter's comments come as Samson prepares for another opportunity to establish himself at the top of the order. Rahane's preference is clear: India should trust the players who were instrumental in their World Cup triumph rather than make wholesale changes after a brief dip in form.
Rahane's advice for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, has already packed an extraordinary amount into the early stages of his career. The 15-year-old has moved rapidly through domestic cricket, franchise cricket and India A before earning his senior international debut.
Rather than asking the teenager to make immediate technical adjustments, Rahane wants him to retain the approach that took him to the Indian team in the first place.
"I think he should just play his game right now. He should back the game that led him to come into the Indian team. It is a very early stage for him in his career and in international cricket," Rahane said.
The former India cricketer also stressed that handling the attention surrounding Sooryavanshi could prove as important as his performances with the bat.
"As of now, there is no need for him to think a lot, and he should be set free. His game will eventually change after two or three years, as much as he keeps playing. It will be important for him to maintain balance. Apart from cricket skills, it is important to stay balanced off the field. That will be a challenge for him."
Sooryavanshi already making history
The teenager's record-breaking performances explain why expectations around him have risen so quickly.
Playing for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, Sooryavanshi smashed 92 off 81 balls and brought up his half-century in just 42 deliveries. He achieved the milestone at the age of 15 years and 175 days, becoming the youngest player to score a Duleep Trophy fifty.
The record had stood for 57 years, with Laxman Singh previously holding it after reaching his fifty at 16 years and 23 days in 1969.
Rahane believes those performances, along with Sooryavanshi's displays in the IPL and for India A, have already established that the teenager possesses the necessary cricketing ability.
"If we talk about cricket skills, we saw how well he batted in the IPL and scored consistently. He scored for India A and also made runs for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy," Rahane said.
"He has shown consistency. The only thing for him will be to stay mentally balanced and stable so that he can continue operating the way he does. Yes, he will have to make some tweaks in his game, but there is time for that," he concluded.
For Rahane, the message is therefore less about shutting the door on Sooryavanshi and more about allowing India's latest teenage sensation to develop at his own pace.
With Samson back, he wants India to first restore the top three that delivered the World Cup before gradually giving Sooryavanshi more opportunities.