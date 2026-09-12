Shelton Turns The Tide Against Tiafoe To Book Dream US Open Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 September 2026 3:18 pm

Ben Shelton came from a set down to beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in an absorbing all-American semifinal and reach his first Grand Slam final. Tiafoe made the brighter start, taking the opening set 6-4, but Shelton gradually took control with his powerful serve and aggressive returning. The eighth seed levelled the match by winning the second set 6-3 before producing another strong performance in the third. Tiafoe fought to stay alive in the fourth, but Shelton broke at a crucial stage and closed out the match 7-5. Shelton struck 20 aces and converted his opportunities when they mattered most. His victory also ended Tiafoe’s run in his third US Open semifinal. Shelton will now face Zverev in Sunday’s final.