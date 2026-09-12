Shelton Turns The Tide Against Tiafoe To Book Dream US Open Final

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Ben Shelton came from a set down to beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in an absorbing all-American semifinal and reach his first Grand Slam final. Tiafoe made the brighter start, taking the opening set 6-4, but Shelton gradually took control with his powerful serve and aggressive returning. The eighth seed levelled the match by winning the second set 6-3 before producing another strong performance in the third. Tiafoe fought to stay alive in the fourth, but Shelton broke at a crucial stage and closed out the match 7-5. Shelton struck 20 aces and converted his opportunities when they mattered most. His victory also ended Tiafoe’s run in his third US Open semifinal. Shelton will now face Zverev in Sunday’s final.

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Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton US open 2026 Men's semifinals
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, right, greets Ben Shelton, of the United States, after Shelton won their match during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 semifinal Arthur Ashe Stadium
Ben Shelton, of the United States, gestures to the crowd after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026
Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits balls to audience after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Rami Malek during the mens singles semifinals of the U.S. Open
Rami Malek attends a match between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Frances Tiafoe US Open 2026
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Actress Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault during U.S. Open semifinals 2026
Actress Salma Hayek, left, and her husband François-Henri Pinault attend a match between Ben Shelton, of the United States, and Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, falls as he attempts a shot to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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US Open 2026 tennis Soccer player Trinity Rodman
Soccer player Trinity Rodman, center, watches her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, compete against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 tennis championships
Ben Shelton, of the United States, serves the ball to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Ben Shelton US Open 2026
Ben Shelton, of the United States, top, jumps before a match against Frances Tiafoe, also of the United States, bottom, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

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