‘This Is The Dream’: Ben Shelton Ready To Leave Everything On Court Against Alexander Zverev In US Open 2026 Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Updadhyay
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The world No. 5 can become the first American man to win the US Open singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003. The American defeated Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals after producing a major win over Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the tournament.

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US Open Tennis Championships Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Ben Shelton, the current world number 5, is on the brink of history with a chance to be the first American to win the US Open Men’s Singles title since 2003. Andy Roddick was the last American to do so. However, German player Alexander Zverev is standing between Shelton and history.

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Shelton said: “I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday. I’m going to leave it all on the court.”

The 23-year-old American further said, “Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream. This is what I’m playing for now. It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification.”

“I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court,” said Shelton

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton: Preview, Prize Money, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Men’s US Open Final

Overcame Big Challenges

Shelton had to battle for his spot.

He reached the US Open 2026 men’s singles final by getting past Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final. Earlier in the event, he produced another headline win by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in one of the tournament’s most dramatic matches.

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Ben Shelton, of the United States, gestures to the crowd after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, right, greets Ben Shelton, of the United States, after Shelton won their match during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
Frances Tiafoe defeated 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his spot in the US Open quarterfinals. - Adam Hunger/AP Photo
Ben Shelton, right, of the United States, shakes hands with his compatriot Brandon Nakashima following his win during the final tennis match of the National Bank Open in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. - | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP

The Tiafoe contest also tested his resolve. After losing the first set, Shelton came back to take the next three and secure his place in the final.

Shelton said: “Really happy to close it out the way I did in four sets. I definitely didn’t want to have five sets on my body going into the finals, but I thought I played a clean match.”

Also Read: India Vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer And Ibrahim Zadran Stand On The Brink Of A Magical Moment Of Their Own

Fans Favourite

Shelton is expected to have the Arthur Ashe Stadium fans behind him when he meets Zverev. He said he will try to feed off the New York atmosphere in the final.

Also Read: Zverev Holds His Nerve In Two Thrillers To Storm Into US Open Final

He said: “The crowd will certainly be loud, backing me. New York is such a cool sports city. There’s such a great sports culture here, and I think there’s a lot of American pride, so I’ll definitely be looking to use that and play the best match that I can.”

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