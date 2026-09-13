'Only Roland Garros Towel Left': Ukrainian Tennis Player's Flat Destroyed In Russian Missile Attack | Watch

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska shared the visuals of her destroyed home after a Russian aerial Strike
Only the Roland Garros towel survived, seen hanging by the wreckage.
Many were injured in the attacks, while two people are missing, confirmed the regional governor.
Dayana Yastremska, a Ukrainian tennis player, has shared heartbreaking visuals of her flat wreckage after a Russian Missile residential building in Black Sea port of Odesa.
"This is what the 'Russian world' looks like. A direct hit by a Kalibr cruise missile," she wrote on social media, showing a photo of a burning multi-storey residential building.
The only thing that survived in the attack was the iconic orange colour Roland Garros towel.
"The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros... towel. A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not," the 26-year-old added, posting an image of a famous clay orange towel from Paris's Grand Slam tournament hanging from the wreckage.
Yastremska Urges WTA And ITF
Heartbroken Yastremska asked WTA and ITF to intervene in the matter. The tennis player later tagged the two governing bodies directly, writing, “@wta @itf_reviews Look at these images through our eyes,” as she urged them to confront the reality faced by Ukrainians.
This is not the first time a sportsperson has been affected by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Last year, Ukrainian international footballer Heorhiy Sudakov also said his Kyiv apartment was badly damaged by a Russian drone.
Rules From ITF
Since the war began in 2022, the ITF has taken a strong stance to condemn Russia and Belarus for their attacks in Ukraine. As per the ITF, any player from these countries wouldn't be allowed to represent their nation and would have to compete as a neutral player instead.
Both countries have also been banned from the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and other ITF team competitions, and tennis events in the countries were cancelled.
Dozens Hurt
Missiles and drones targeted Odesa and neighbouring Chornomorsk during the strike, which also had an impact on other areas of the Odesa region.
According to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, two people were reported missing after the strikes, and dozens of people were hurt, including a newborn.