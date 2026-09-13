'Only Roland Garros Towel Left': Ukrainian Tennis Player's Flat Destroyed In Russian Missile Attack | Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Dayana Yastremska, a Ukrainian tennis player, has shared heartbreaking visuals of her flat wreckage after a Russian Missile residential building in Black Sea port of Odesa. Only a Roland Garros towel survived the attack. The attack has injured many in the area, the regional governor confirmed.

image Prefer on Google
Dayana Yastremska Flat Got Destroyed In A Russian Missile Attack
Dayana Yastremska Flat Got Destroyed In A Russian Missile Attack | Photo: Instagram/@dayana_yastremskay
Summary of this article

  • Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska shared the visuals of her destroyed home after a Russian aerial Strike

  • Only the Roland Garros towel survived, seen hanging by the wreckage.

  • Many were injured in the attacks, while two people are missing, confirmed the regional governor.

Dayana Yastremska, a Ukrainian tennis player, has shared heartbreaking visuals of her flat wreckage after a Russian Missile residential building in Black Sea port of Odesa.

"This is what the 'Russian world' looks like. A direct hit by a Kalibr cruise missile," she wrote on social media, showing a photo of a burning multi-storey residential building.

The only thing that survived in the attack was the iconic orange colour Roland Garros towel.

French Open Towel Hanging By The Wreckage
French Open Towel Hanging By The Wreckage | Photo: Instagram/@dayana_yastremskay
French Open Towel Hanging By The Wreckage | Photo: Instagram/@dayana_yastremskay

"The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros... towel. A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not," the 26-year-old added, posting an image of a famous clay orange towel from Paris's Grand Slam tournament hanging from the wreckage.

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Vs Ben Shelton: Preview, Prize Money, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Men’s US Open Final

Yastremska Urges WTA And ITF

Heartbroken Yastremska asked WTA and ITF to intervene in the matter. The tennis player later tagged the two governing bodies directly, writing, “@wta @itf_reviews Look at these images through our eyes,” as she urged them to confront the reality faced by Ukrainians.

Related Content
Rescue workers put out a fire of a building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - X@mfa_russia
Representational Image - AP
In Kryvyi Rih, at the site of yesterday's Russian strike on the shopping center - | @ZelenskyyUa/X

This is not the first time a sportsperson has been affected by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Last year, Ukrainian international footballer Heorhiy Sudakov also said his Kyiv apartment was badly damaged by a Russian drone.

Rules From ITF

Since the war began in 2022, the ITF has taken a strong stance to condemn Russia and Belarus for their attacks in Ukraine. As per the ITF, any player from these countries wouldn't be allowed to represent their nation and would have to compete as a neutral player instead.

Both countries have also been banned from the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and other ITF team competitions, and tennis events in the countries were cancelled.

Also Read: Zverev Holds His Nerve In Two Thrillers To Storm Into US Open Final

Dozens Hurt

Missiles and drones targeted Odesa and neighbouring Chornomorsk during the strike, which also had an impact on other areas of the Odesa region.

According to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, two people were reported missing after the strikes, and dozens of people were hurt, including a newborn.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories