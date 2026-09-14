Abhishek Sharma Turns Afghanistan’s Spin Strength Into Their Biggest Weakness

Abhishek Sharma smashed 82 runs and seven sixes against Afghanistan’s feared spin attack
Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi struggled to contain India’s aggressive opener
Abhishek’s explosive knock powered India’s successful 158-run chase in Delhi
For years, Afghanistan’s spin attack has been the stuff of nightmares.
Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have made a craft out of strangling batting line-ups, one turn of the ball at a time. On their day, the quartet can make even the bravest batters second-guess their feet, their hands and sometimes their game.
But on Sunday night in Delhi, Afghanistan’s greatest weapon became the canvas for one of Abhishek Sharma’s finest displays of power-hitting.
The 26-year-old did not merely take apart Afghanistan’s celebrated spin attack. He made it look strangely ordinary.
Chasing 158 in the first T20I of the Friendship Series, India needed someone to set the tone and Abhishek did more than that. He gave the chase its rhythm, its violence and at times, its poetry, smashing seven sixes in an 82-run assault that eventually made the target feel much smaller than it was.
“I still remember two years back we decided we want to play in a certain way. We want to dominate all the teams throughout the whole year before the World Cup and things went pretty well for the entire team and especially for the batsmen as well,” Abhishek said after the game.
That philosophy was on full display in Delhi.
The first over had barely ended when Abhishek announced the mood of the evening.
Fazalhaq Farooqi swung the final delivery away from the left-hander, perhaps just far enough to invite the shot. Abhishek opened his arms and went inside-out over cover. It was not a wild heave. It was clean, balanced and almost casual- the kind of six whose perfection arrives before the ball has even disappeared into the stands.
The poetry had begun.
And as the innings moved forward, it became increasingly fluent.
Azmatullah Omarzai was next. He had fought hard for Afghanistan with the bat but with the ball he offered Abhishek a length delivery that disappeared into the stands. At 86 metres, it was the biggest six of the night, landing two rows back and offering a rather literal measure of the distance between Afghanistan and the batter at the other end.
Farooqi returned and suffered again. This time, a slower bouncer was picked up early and clobbered over deep mid-wicket for 76 metres.
Three sixes. The Powerplay wasn’t even over.
Then came the spinners.
Against Rashid, Abhishek showed that this was not simply a case of clearing his front leg and swinging hard. In the ninth over, he danced down the track, got close to the ball and sent the wrist-spinner high over mid-wicket. It went up, hung in the air and landed safely beyond the boundary.
Noor felt the full force of what was coming next.
The left-arm wrist-spinner tried a length ball outside off in the 10th over. Abhishek moved back in his crease and pulled it over deep mid-wicket for his fourth six. Noor changed his length immediately, pitching the next one a little fuller.
It changed nothing.
Abhishek stood tall and launched it over deep extra cover. The ball travelled 83 metres, the second-longest six of the night, and for a moment Noor looked like a bowler searching for an answer to a question that had already been answered.
The final flourish came against Nabi.
The former Afghanistan captain spun the ball through his index finger but there was little turn after it landed on a good length. Abhishek went down on one knee and unfurled a slog-sweep behind square, the stroke carrying echoes of Yuvraj Singh’s famous six-hitting days.
There was something almost generational about the moment. Yuvraj had made that arc behind square one of the most recognisable images of his batting, particularly during his unforgettable six-sixes-in-an-over assault on Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Abhishek’s version was not an imitation so much as a reminder of the language of left-handed power-hitting that Yuvraj helped make iconic.
Seven sixes.
Seven moments in which Afghanistan’s much-feared bowling attack was made to look remarkably vulnerable.
Nabi eventually ended the exhibition but by then the damage was done. Abhishek alone had struck as many sixes as Afghanistan managed as a team.
And perhaps that was the most telling statistic of the night.
Afghanistan have built much of their cricketing identity around the belief that spin can change a game in an instant. On Sunday, it was India’s left-handed opener who did exactly that.
Yet Abhishek was quick to put his performance in the larger context of India’s batting philosophy.
“But I think one or two series won’t define our team as a batting unit, because the way we all think as a batting unit, it always makes a team first,” he said. “So we always wanted to give that start as openers, especially wickets like this, if you’re chasing 150, 160, and you give an early start as openers, it always makes you on the winning side.”
There was something else quietly satisfying about the innings.
The last time Abhishek was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, seven months ago, he never got the chance to take guard. A severe stomach infection had forced him to warm the bench during India’s T20 World Cup game against Namibia.
This time, he walked out, took the attack apart and walked away with an 82-run match-winning knock.
The venue remembered him differently this time.
So, perhaps, did Afghanistan.
Their spin attack remains dangerous. Rashid remains Rashid. Noor, Mujeeb and Nabi are not suddenly lesser bowlers because of one evening in Delhi.
But Sunday offered a warning that even the strongest weapons can become predictable when relied upon too heavily.
Afghanistan have spent years making batters uncomfortable with spin.
In Delhi, Abhishek Sharma made their spinners uncomfortable instead.
And he did it with a smile, a straight bat, seven swings into the night and very little fuss.