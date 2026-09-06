‘We Three Sit Together’: Shree Charani Reveals How India’s Spinners Planned Pakistan’s Collapse

"In the meeting, we three sit together... Prema, me, Deepti di and Radha (Yadav) di and we discuss what to do (in the match). So, we just try to implement that here (on the field) whatever Deepti and Radha di say," said Charani, who wreaked havoc on Pakistan’s top order, dismissing Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, and Ayesha Zafar, after Shafali Verma had provided India with the first breakthrough by removing Muneeba Ali.