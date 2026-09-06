Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: Odegaard Completes Gunners Comeback With Stunning Finish

Arsenal face Chelsea in a blockbuster Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams chasing a third straight win and early-season momentum in Matchday 3

Arsenal's Kai Havertz kicks the ball ahead of Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

Arsenal's Kai Havertz kicks the ball ahead of Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea in London, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Welcome to our live coverage of Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Premier League! The Matchday 3 London derby promises an early-season blockbuster as both sides arrive with perfect records after winning their opening two games. Arsenal, the reigning champions, will look to continue their impressive start under Mikel Arteta, while Chelsea and new boss Xabi Alonso face their biggest test yet. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off scheduled for 4:30pm BST (9:00pm IST) on Sunday, September 6. Arsenal have kept two clean sheets so far, while Chelsea have shown plenty of attacking firepower. With both teams eager to make an early statement, this promises to be a fascinating contest.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Sept 2026, 10:16:07 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: GOALLLL! 50' ARS 2-1 CHE Arsenal complete the turnaround! What a beautifully worked move from the Gunners. Calafiori finds Tzolis, who cuts inside before feeding Havertz. The German cleverly dummies the ball, leaving Martin Odegaard completely free inside the box. The Arsenal captain keeps his composure and lifts a superb finish beyond Martinez.

6 Sept 2026, 10:12:35 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: Second Half Starts! The second half is underway at the Emirates! Martin Odegaard gets Arsenal moving, rolling the ball to Lewis-Skelly as the Gunners look to build on their first-half comeback.

6 Sept 2026, 10:02:35 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: Halftime! ARS 1-1 CHE What a first half at the Emirates! It has been frantic from the opening whistle, with Chelsea stunning Arsenal inside 77 seconds through Rogers before the Gunners hit back through Havertz. Arsenal thought they had levelled earlier, but Calafiori’s finish was ruled out for Konsa’s offside. Both sides have created plenty and looked vulnerable defensively, making this London derby impossible to call. The final chance of the half sees Gabriel send a long ball towards Havertz, but Martinez gathers safely.

6 Sept 2026, 09:49:10 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: 40' ARS 1-1 CHE The London derby has settled into a more measured rhythm after a frantic opening spell. Arsenal continue to enjoy the greater control and possession, but Chelsea have done well to steady themselves. The Gunners were slicing through the Blues with alarming ease earlier, but Chelsea’s defensive shape has improved considerably. With the scores level, the visitors will feel they have weathered the storm for now. Arsenal, meanwhile, remain the more threatening side as they look for a way through again.

6 Sept 2026, 09:30:56 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: GOALLLL! 25' ARS 1-1 CHE Kai Havertz has his moment against his former club! Arsenal work the ball through Rice, and Havertz cuts inside before unleashing a precise left-footed strike that beats Martinez at the near post. No controversy this time, the equaliser stands! Arsenal are level in the London derby, and the Emirates erupts!

6 Sept 2026, 09:18:20 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: No Goal! 13' ARS 0-1 CHE Oh, the drama at the Emirates! Arsenal thought they had found a way back into the game, but the effort is ruled out after Ezri Konsa is adjudged offside when he reacts to the rebound from Gabriel’s shot. It’s a frustrating moment for the Gunners, with the decision leaving the home crowd furious. The call appears to be the correct one, though, and Chelsea remain in front.

6 Sept 2026, 09:05:32 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: GOALLLLL! 2' ARS 0-1 CHE What a start to the London derby! Chelsea strike after just 77 seconds, with Rogers producing a superb finish into the bottom corner after Arsenal fail to clear their lines. The visitors have stunned the Emirates and have the perfect start!

6 Sept 2026, 09:02:00 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: Game On! Cole Palmer gets the game underway at the Emirates! Chelsea kick things off as the London derby officially begins.

6 Sept 2026, 08:20:00 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: CHE Starting XI! Your Chelsea XI.#CFC | #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/UkSmiUVgO3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2026

6 Sept 2026, 08:18:52 pm IST Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: ARS Starting XI! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Your London derby Gunners ⚡️



🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 6, 2026