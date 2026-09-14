Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turned Down 200 Script Offers After Gangs of Wasseypur 2's Breakout Success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared he was flooded with offers after the success of Gangs of Wasseypur 2.
He rejected around 200 scripts and a ton of blank cheques.
He also confessed he didn't have to wait for too long to find a script he could connect to.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke out with Anurag Kashyap's 2012 cult classic, Gangs of Wasseypur 2. He had a career boom, but he chose to wait before immediately accepting any of the offers that flooded him. He shared that he was inundated with blank cheques.
Discussing his life after Gangs of Wasseypur 2, he conceded to NDTV that he felt like a star after the film and said, "After the release of Gangs of Wasseypur 2, I received at least 200 scripts. Blank cheques were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available.'"
Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Life After Gangs Of Wasseypur 2
He insisted, "I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one. I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste." However, the actor also confessed that he did not have to wait too long and soon started getting work.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Faizal Khan, a laid-back character who gradually mutates into a ruthless gangster after enduring personal losses and betrayal. His intense performance became one of the film's standouts.
Nawazuddin was last spotted in the film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, which was released in cinemas on May 8. While his performance was praised, the film was met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. He was also seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal in key roles.
He will next be seen in Tumbbad 2, which also features Alia Bhatt in a major role. The actor's announcement was made a few weeks back: “We are pleased to announce that one of the finest actors of our time, @nawazuddin._siddiqui has joined #Tumbbad2 Welcome, Nawaz bhai! 😊.”