Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turned Down 200 Script Offers After Gangs of Wasseypur 2's Breakout Success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Life After Gangs Of Wasseypur 2

He insisted, "I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one. I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste." However, the actor also confessed that he did not have to wait too long and soon started getting work.