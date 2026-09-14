Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri To Helm Ram Gopal Varma's Gangster Drama

Mohit Suri is directing a film with a script by Ram Gopal Varma.
The film combines a gangster drama with music and romance.
Suri is also reuniting with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for a romantic drama.
Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining forces. The Satya filmmaker is writing and co-producing Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial outing. The new project is touted to blend a gangster story with elements of romance and music that Suri is known for.
Teasing this new offering, Varma wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (fire emojis).” Suri later reshared Varma's post on Instagram, describing the project as "straight from the heart... Armed with a loaded gun!" He also called Ram the "OG gangster".
Ram Gopal Varma On Collaborating With Mohit Suri
Varma put out another post on X, "With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing .. yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension. The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts. For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of “from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action”. Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example , I always wondered how it will be, if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote , I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR , and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart."
After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Mohit Suri is also set to reunite with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for another romantic drama backed by Yash Raj Films. The yet-to-be-titled project has been billed as an ‘intense romance’ and is expected to go on floors later this year, with a theatrical release slated for 2027. The romantic drama went on to become one of India's biggest love stories, raking in around ₹329.73 crore net at the domestic box office and approximately ₹570.33 crore worldwide.