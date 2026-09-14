Nkunku Is Back! Leipzig Cruise Past Hapless Hamburg In Five-Goal Rout

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RB Leipzig produced a dominant 5-0 victory over Hamburger SV at the Red Bull Arena, responding emphatically after recent disappointing results. Tidiam Gomis opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finishing from Ezechiel Banzuzi’s low cross after Leipzig had controlled the early exchanges. Antonio Nusa doubled the advantage 11 minutes later, capitalising on a defensive mistake to put the hosts firmly in command. Hamburg struggled to create a response and were repeatedly exposed after the break. Willi Orban made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute from a well-worked set piece, before Christopher Nkunku marked his return to the scoresheet with Leipzig’s fourth two minutes later. Romulo then completed the rout in the 77th minute. The result lifted Leipzig to fourth with six points, while Hamburg remained bottom, having lost all three games without scoring.

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Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV
Leipzig's Tidiam Gomis celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Jan Woitas/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs RB Leipzig
Leipzig's Antonio Nusa celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Jan Woitas/DPA via AP
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Germany Soccer Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV
Leipzig's Willi Orban celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Jan Woitas/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer: RB Leipzig vs Hamburger SV
Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs, left, and Hamburg's David Moller Wolfe, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Jan Woitas/DPA via AP
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Bundesliga Soccer: Hamburger SV vs RB Leipzig
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Jan Woitas/DPA via AP
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Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Hamburger SV vs RB Leipzig
Hamburg's head coach Merlin Polzin gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and Hamburger SV in Leipzig, Germany. | Jan Woitas/DPA via AP

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