Nkunku Is Back! Leipzig Cruise Past Hapless Hamburg In Five-Goal Rout

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 1:58 pm

RB Leipzig produced a dominant 5-0 victory over Hamburger SV at the Red Bull Arena, responding emphatically after recent disappointing results. Tidiam Gomis opened the scoring in the 17th minute, finishing from Ezechiel Banzuzi’s low cross after Leipzig had controlled the early exchanges. Antonio Nusa doubled the advantage 11 minutes later, capitalising on a defensive mistake to put the hosts firmly in command. Hamburg struggled to create a response and were repeatedly exposed after the break. Willi Orban made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute from a well-worked set piece, before Christopher Nkunku marked his return to the scoresheet with Leipzig’s fourth two minutes later. Romulo then completed the rout in the 77th minute. The result lifted Leipzig to fourth with six points, while Hamburg remained bottom, having lost all three games without scoring.