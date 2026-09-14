Manchester Is Blue Again! Haaland Fires 10-Man City To Derby Glory

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Manchester City edged Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in a dramatic 199th Manchester derby, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal after City had been reduced to 10 men. Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, leaving City to defend with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour. United twice came close through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, with both efforts striking the post. City eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Haaland finished Joško Gvardiol’s deflected cross at the far post. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but overturned after a lengthy VAR review, which determined that Enzo Fernández, despite being in an offside position, had not played the ball. United pushed for an equaliser but Gianluigi Donnarumma made crucial saves to preserve City’s win.

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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez celebrates in front of the away fans after the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Michael Carrick
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Enzo Maresca
Manchester City's head coach Enzo Maresca, centre, celebrates with his players after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, left, kicks the ball past Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Man City fans
Man City fans cheer during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Youri Tielemans
Manchester City's Enzo Fernandez, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Marcus Rashford
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, argues with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, battles for the ball with Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, left, and Harry Maguire during the English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
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Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League soccer highlights-
Manchester United fans display a banner ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

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