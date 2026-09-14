Manchester Is Blue Again! Haaland Fires 10-Man City To Derby Glory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 2:12 pm

Manchester City edged Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in a dramatic 199th Manchester derby, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal after City had been reduced to 10 men. Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, leaving City to defend with a numerical disadvantage for more than an hour. United twice came close through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, with both efforts striking the post. City eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Haaland finished Joško Gvardiol’s deflected cross at the far post. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but overturned after a lengthy VAR review, which determined that Enzo Fernández, despite being in an offside position, had not played the ball. United pushed for an equaliser but Gianluigi Donnarumma made crucial saves to preserve City’s win.