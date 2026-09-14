Lamine Yamal Leads Barcelona To Fifth Straight La Liga Victory

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 1:13 pm

Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season with a 4-2 win over Levante in Valencia, although the champions were made to sweat late on. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute with his first senior goal for Barcelona, before Lamine Yamal doubled the advantage after a slick move involving Raphinha. Yamal struck again from the penalty spot shortly after half-time to complete his brace and put Barça firmly in control. Levante refused to surrender, with Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue scoring within nine minutes to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and create a nervy finish. Barcelona eventually settled the contest in stoppage time when Karim Adeyemi finished a counter-attack in the 93rd minute. The victory was Barcelona’s fifth straight La Liga win, keeping them top.