Lamine Yamal Leads Barcelona To Fifth Straight La Liga Victory

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Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season with a 4-2 win over Levante in Valencia, although the champions were made to sweat late on. Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute with his first senior goal for Barcelona, before Lamine Yamal doubled the advantage after a slick move involving Raphinha. Yamal struck again from the penalty spot shortly after half-time to complete his brace and put Barça firmly in control. Levante refused to surrender, with Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue scoring within nine minutes to reduce the deficit to 3-2 and create a nervy finish. Barcelona eventually settled the contest in stoppage time when Karim Adeyemi finished a counter-attack in the 93rd minute. The victory was Barcelona’s fifth straight La Liga win, keeping them top.

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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights
Barcelona's players celebrate at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match photos
Supporters cheer at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga highlights
Levante's players salute supporters at the end of Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal salutes supporters at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Roger Brugue
Levante's Roger Brugue, second from left, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Levantes Ivan Romero
Levante's Ivan Romero celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Barcelonas Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, and Levante's Dani Requena compete for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Levante Vs FC Barcelona spain soccer la liga match highlights-Xavi Espart
Barcelona's Xavi Espart, left, scores his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelona in Valencia, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

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