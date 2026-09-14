Alexander Zverev Finally Conquers US Open, Beats Ben Shelton In Four-Set Final

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Alexander Zverev finally conquered the US Open, defeating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in a gripping final at Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim his maiden title in New York. The top seed controlled the opening two sets with superior serving and baseline consistency, edging a tight second-set tiebreak to move within one set of victory. Shelton, playing his first Grand Slam final, refused to fold and produced his best tennis in the third, breaking Zverev late before forcing a fourth set. But the German responded immediately, breaking at the start of the decider and quickly restoring control. He closed out the match in three hours and 33 minutes, securing his second Grand Slam title of 2026 after his French Open triumph. The victory also erased memories of his painful 2020 US Open final defeat.

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Alexander Zverev beats Ben Shelton
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, kisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Mens Singles Final champion Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses with the trophy after he won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final champion Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, holds his trophy after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, poses for a photo with former tennis player Jimmy Connors, right, after Zverev won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis 2026 Winner Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, poses for a photo with the ball boys and girls after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final
Ben Shelton, of the United States, left, and Alexander Zverev, of Germany, right, pose for a photo together with their trophies after Zverev won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, speaks after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, looks on after his loss in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Alexander Zverev, of Germany in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Mens Singles Final Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, speaks after he lost the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Alexander Zverev, of Germany in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Final: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton
Soccer player Trinity Rodman, center, reacts after her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, lost the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Alexander Zverev, of Germany in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts after receiving an envelope after he won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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US Open Final: Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, left, greets Ben Shelton, of the United States, after Zverev won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Winner Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, celebrates after he won the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships Final 2026 Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, follows through on a serve to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan attends the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Ben Shelton US Open Tennis Championships Final
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis Championships Final
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt, right, and Ines de Ramon attend the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, follows through on a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Championships Final Stan Smith
Former tennis player Stan Smith, left, and Marjory Gengler attend a match between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open Tennis Final Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reaches to return the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Jeff Bezos US Open Tennis Championships Final
Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, right, attend the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Final Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, reaches to return the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open Tennis Final Jalen Brunson
Ali Brunson, left, and New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, right, attend the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Alexander Zverev US Open Tennis Final
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, returns the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
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US Open Tennis Final Benny Blanco
Benny Blanco, center, attends a match between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Ben Shelton US Open Tennis 2026 Final
Ben Shelton, of the United States, returns the ball to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Pink
Pink, center, attends a match between Alexander Zverev, of Germany, and Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Alexander Zverev US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, runs to the net to return the ball to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Alexander Zverev arrives
Alexander Zverev, of Germany, arrives ahead of the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Ben Shelton, of the United States in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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US Open 2026 Mens Singles Final Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, of the United States, arrives ahead of the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Alexander Zverev, of Germany in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki

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