Alexander Zverev Finally Conquers US Open, Beats Ben Shelton In Four-Set Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 12:35 pm

Alexander Zverev finally conquered the US Open, defeating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 in a gripping final at Arthur Ashe Stadium to claim his maiden title in New York. The top seed controlled the opening two sets with superior serving and baseline consistency, edging a tight second-set tiebreak to move within one set of victory. Shelton, playing his first Grand Slam final, refused to fold and produced his best tennis in the third, breaking Zverev late before forcing a fourth set. But the German responded immediately, breaking at the start of the decider and quickly restoring control. He closed out the match in three hours and 33 minutes, securing his second Grand Slam title of 2026 after his French Open triumph. The victory also erased memories of his painful 2020 US Open final defeat.