82 Off 32! Abhishek Sharma Steals The Show As India Beat Afghanistan In 1st T20I

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Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 82 off just 32 balls as India stormed to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Delhi. Chasing 157, India lost Sanju Samson early, but Abhishek immediately shifted the momentum, racing to his half-century in only 22 balls. The left-hander smashed seven sixes and seven fours, taking on both Afghanistan’s pace and spin attack with remarkable confidence. His 121-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who made 42, effectively ended the contest before the halfway mark. Abhishek eventually fell to Mohammad Nabi in the 11th over, but by then India needed only 18 runs to win. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma completed the chase in 13.4 overs, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, second right, shakes hand with Afghanistan players after winning in the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan makes an appeal during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Indias Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Rashid Khan
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan bowls during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Afghanistans Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Sanju Samson during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Mohammad Nabi
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi bowled during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Indias Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan misses a catch during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Azmatullah Omarzai
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Arshdeep Singh
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy, centre, celebrates after the wicket of Afghanistan's Darwish Rasooli during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma
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India vs Afghanistan Cricket 1st T20I highlights-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, bowls during the first T20I cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Money Sharma

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