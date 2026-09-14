82 Off 32! Abhishek Sharma Steals The Show As India Beat Afghanistan In 1st T20I

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 September 2026 12:39 pm

Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 82 off just 32 balls as India stormed to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Delhi. Chasing 157, India lost Sanju Samson early, but Abhishek immediately shifted the momentum, racing to his half-century in only 22 balls. The left-hander smashed seven sixes and seven fours, taking on both Afghanistan’s pace and spin attack with remarkable confidence. His 121-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who made 42, effectively ended the contest before the halfway mark. Abhishek eventually fell to Mohammad Nabi in the 11th over, but by then India needed only 18 runs to win. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma completed the chase in 13.4 overs, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.