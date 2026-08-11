Ram Gopal Varma Announces Crime Drama Police Company Starring Harshvardhan Rane As Daya Nayak

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The plot draws from historical events between 1997 and 2004, when a special police squad killed over 300 gangsters.

Harshvardhan Rane in Police Company
Ram Gopal Varma announces Police Company starring Harshvardhan Rane Photo: Ram Gopal Varma/Twitter
Summary of this article

  • Ram Gopal Varma announced his next crime drama Police Company.

  • Actor Harshvardhan Rane will play the lead role, portraying a character inspired by real-life encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

  • The narrative explores the power vacuum created in Mumbai after the split between gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced his next crime drama film titled Police Company on social media on Monday (August 10). The director returns to the dark alleys of the Mumbai underworld to explore a syndicate deadlier than Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Varma cast Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame in Bollywood with Haseen Dillruba (2021), as the lead police officer. Setting the premise for the narrative, the movie's tagline states: "It is more dangerous than D Company." Alongside the announcement, RGV also shared the first look pics of Rane to build the anticipation.

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What's Police Company about?

Varma outlined the historical underworld vacuum that set the stage for the story. Dawood Ibrahim initially grew his gang into a company, moved to Dubai and left his protégé Chhota Rajan to run D Company operations.

A subsequent split between Dawood and Rajan created a massive power vacuum in Mumbai. The resulting gang warfare and systemic failure attracted youth from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar to join rival factions.

Explaining the core philosophy behind the title, Varma said, "The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company."

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Have a look at RGV's posts here.

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Daya Nayak's cinematic avatar

The film draws from the real-life crisis when the state struggled to contain the surging gang violence. A special police squad created to handle the underworld crisis killed over 300 gangsters between 1997 and 2004.

Harshvardhan Rane's character is directly inspired by real-life encounter specialist Daya Nayak, a key member of that special squad.

Ram Gopal Varma promised a huge ensemble cast for the upcoming project.

Police Company's release date and other details are still under wraps.

Varma also has horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

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