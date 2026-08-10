Anand Patwardhan- Tarun Tejpal Row: Filmmaker Questions Rape Conviction And Bombay HC

Anand Patwardhan on Tarun Tejpal conviction

Responding to a Facebook post by journalist K A Shaji that was shared by Geeta Seshu, Patwardhan said Tehelka had been a major critic of Narendra Modi and the BJP before the 2014 elections. “It is complicated. Tehelka was a major thorn in the flesh of Modi and the BJP, and of course they did everything to destroy it in the lead-up to the 2014 elections,” he wrote.