Ajay Devgn To Host Crime Patrol: Singham Star Makes TV Debut With Sony Show

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Singham actor will reportedly serve as the face and narrator of the long-running Sony TV franchise, which is returning with a new season focused on contemporary crime stories.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn to Host Crime Patrol Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Ajay Devgn will make his television debut as Crime Patrol host.

  • Crime Patrol’s new season will explore contemporary crime stories.

  • Sony TV’s Crime Patrol returns with Devgn in August.

Ajay Devgn is set to make his television debut as the host and narrator of Crime Patrol, with India Today exclusively reporting that the Singham star has been brought in as the face of the long-running Sony TV franchise. The upcoming season will focus on new-age crime stories and examine how criminal cases have evolved over the years.

According to a source close to the show cited by India Today, Ajay Devgn has already shot the promo for the new season. The first promo is expected to highlight the season’s theme and will be released soon.

Ajay Devgn joins Crime Patrol as host

The makers reportedly chose Devgn because of his strong association with the cop genre through films such as Singham. The actor is also said to be excited about becoming part of the established Crime Patrol franchise.

The show first premiered on Sony TV on May 9, 2003. Over the years, it has presented dramatised accounts of real-life crimes while exploring the circumstances surrounding cases and their investigations. The franchise has also undergone several format and title changes, including Crime Patrol Dastak, Crime Patrol Satark and Crime Patrol Dial 100.

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While Anup Soni remains the actor most closely associated with the franchise, he has not been its only host. Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana have also presented different editions of the show.

Crime Patrol new season release date

With Devgn taking over as the new face and narrator, the franchise is heading into another major format change. For the actor, the move marks his first major television hosting assignment and extends his long-running association with police characters to the small screen.

The new season of Crime Patrol is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on Sony TV.

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Devgn also has several film projects lined up, including Drishyam 3, Chauhaan and the next Golmaal sequel.

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