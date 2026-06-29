Kshatriya Parishad Slams Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan For Misappropriation Of Rajput History

Chauhaan has landed in controversy with its teaser.
The Ajay Devgn-starrer has been criticized by Kshatriya Parishad.
The Parishad has denounced misappropriation of the clan's history for political agenda.
Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan, a feature from director Neeraj Yadav and production houses Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is still a year away from release. However, it has already courted abundant controversy and backlash. The Kshatriya Parishad has come out in sharp denunciation of the film's misleading use of clan name for triggering communal spite.
The Kshatriya Parishad issued an official statement on its official X handle, writing, "We strongly condemn the attempt to use the name of the Chauhan clan for current communal politics in Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhan." Further, it added, "Rajput history is not a political weapon. The Chauhan legacy is part of Rajput history, not a political narrative or fabricated controversies created by outside forces. We categorically reject any attempt to weaponize Rajput identity for ideological purposes."
The council further appealed, "Historical moments should not be used as a vehicle for communal violence. We appeal to political figures, filmmakers, and media organizations to treat India's history responsibly and respect its historical complexities, rather than using Rajput heritage for divisive political debate." The council underlined that such films reflect a poor regard for history, enumerating instances when Afghans and Rajput have fought alongside each other.
What Is The Chauhaan Controversy?
The teaser for the film has triggered outrage in Kashmir by appearing to mock hundreds of protesters blinded by security forces’ pellets in what is widely considered one of the largest mass-blinding episodes in modern history. The 144-second promotional video of Chauhaan says pellet guns — like tear gas and water cannons — cause “limited damage” and are “temporary solutions” to the problem of Kashmir’s stone-throwers. In the state, nearly 1,500 adults and children were blinded in one or both eyes by pellets between 2016 and 2018 alone. The teaser gave another troubling implication that the Valley is inhabited by Pathans — a term used apparently as a synonym for all Muslims — and that Chauhaan, a Rajput, is coming to provide a final solution. Many on social media have already called out the teaser for intentionally fanning divisive sentiments and labelled it propaganda.
The release date has been locked for October 1, 2027.