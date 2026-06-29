Kshatriya Parishad Slams Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan For Misappropriation Of Rajput History

The teaser for the film has triggered outrage in Kashmir by appearing to mock hundreds of protesters blinded by security forces’ pellets in what is widely considered one of the largest mass-blinding episodes in modern history. The 144-second promotional video of Chauhaan says pellet guns — like tear gas and water cannons — cause “limited damage” and are “temporary solutions” to the problem of Kashmir’s stone-throwers. In the state, nearly 1,500 adults and children were blinded in one or both eyes by pellets between 2016 and 2018 alone. The teaser gave another troubling implication that the Valley is inhabited by Pathans — a term used apparently as a synonym for all Muslims — and that Chauhaan, a Rajput, is coming to provide a final solution. Many on social media have already called out the teaser for intentionally fanning divisive sentiments and labelled it propaganda.